Jim Brown's TV And Film Resume Is Stacked With Classics

The sports world and the entertainment world both lost a legend when news broke that legendary football player Jim Brown passed away peacefully in his sleep. His wife, Monique, announced on Instagram that he passed. "To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star," she wrote in an image of the two of them together. "To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

It isn't up for debate that he had a massive impact on the NFL. He won the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 1957, also winning the MVP that same year. He was elected to nine Pro Bowls, won an NFL championship in 1964, and also rushed for 12,312 yards in his career. That is good enough for 11th all-time as of this writing, but this marked a record at the time of his abrupt retirement at age 30.

While his retirement was early and unexpected, he wanted to spend his time doing other things. "I want more mental stimulation than I would have playing football," he told Sports Illustrated in 1966. "I want to have a hand in the struggle that is taking place in our country, and I have the opportunity to do that now. I might not a year from now." He spent the rest of his time as an activist and as an actor who appeared in over 50 projects. Some of them are huge titles where we played alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.