Superhero Movie Flops That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

When considering the superhero movies that bombed the hardest at the box office, a number of them definitely made the amount of money they deserved to make. But that isn't the case for all of them. A few should've been bigger hits, but didn't bring in the crowds for a number of reasons. For the movies in this feature, arguably the most impactful of those reasons was simply bad timing. The superhero genre in particular doesn't suffer gladly a movie that tries to be something that audiences aren't looking for at a given moment.

That is to say, these films were released to a world that simply wasn't ready for what they brought to the table. The likelihood that many would have benefitted from hitting theaters at a time more suitable to what they were trying to do is borne out by subsequent superhero movies that did something similar and did end up becoming big hits. And for one of the movies on this list, that would end up happening for later monster hit superhero movies written and directed by the very same person.