The 10 Best Comic Book Movies No One Talks About, Ranked

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Few things come close to topping comic book movies as a pop culture phenomenon. In fact, Hollywood has been adapting films from comic books like "Superman" or newspaper strips like "Peanuts" for far longer than you think — "Skippy," believed to be the first full-length feature based on a comic character, was released in 1931.

Nearly a century later, comic book movies are breaking box office records and spawning successful sequels, but the truth is that there are so many comic book movies now – including some you didn't realize were based on comic books – that many of them have been forgotten.

In assembling this list of the best comic book movies no one talks about, we looked for hidden gems and future cult classics, but most of all, shining examples of the sheer scope of the comic medium. While some of these films feature superheroes, you'll also find ace reporters and super spies, as well as horror stories and crime capers. Some of these comic book films were ahead of their time, unjustly ignored upon release, or simply faded from memory over the years, but they all deserve to be seen.