The Greatest Animated Series Of All Time May Never Be Dethroned

Cartoons might've started out as simple programs to keep kids entertained on a Saturday morning, but the medium has evolved to greater and greater heights in the last few decades. Animation often allows writers to really lean into wild concepts and ideas without the constraints of a live-action budget, and it has really become something audiences take more seriously. And one of the best things about animation is that it can suit any genre or story — no matter how wild the concept is.

Thanks to studios like Pixar, there are now plenty of critically-acclaimed animated movies, but when it comes to TV, that list gets a little smaller. Sure, most people have an animated show that they love because it reminds them of being a kid, or because it features their favorite character, and so on. But there are only a handful that have truly changed the medium forever, and even fewer that manage to do so while also handling a beloved franchise. However, throughout the landscape of cartoons that adapt comics, books, and manga, the greatest animated program of all-time is a 1990s series that may never be topped — not because of how it adapted one of the world's most iconic superheroes, but also how it added to that character's mythos in ways that continue to reverberate to this day.

Yes, we're talking about "Batman: The Animated Series," and here's why it stands the test of time.