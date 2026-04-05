The Matrix Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

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Released in the final year of the 20th century, "The Matrix" changed the game forever. Fresh off their indie hit "Bound" (1996), Lana and Lilly Wachowski set their sights upon one of the boldest sci-fi action creations ever dreamed up. "The Matrix" warned against the rise of the machines as the world was adapting to the rapidly changing landscape of the internet, computer technology, and cell phones. It encouraged viewers to push back against authoritarianism and live life as their true self, which has taken on added significance in the years since. Yet what made the film one of the biggest box office successes of the year was its revolutionary special effects and jaw-dropping fight sequences, for which won it several Oscars.

When it was released in 1999, "The Matrix" was seen as the ultimate dude movie, filled with guns, kung-fu, and red pill philosophy. As such, it became a lightening rod for controversy, especially in the wake of the Columbine Massacre, with investigators saying that killers Eric Harris and Derek Klebold were mimicking the black trench coat aesthetic of Neo and Trinity. Seen again in the years since the Wachowskis came out as transgender women, the themes of opening your eyes to the real world and exploring your full potential take on a different meaning. As "The Matrix" and its sequels continue to inspire passionate debate, it's almost striking to step back and appreciate them for what they are: great movies. Here is every "Matrix" movie, ranked worst to best.