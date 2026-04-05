The 10 Best Horror Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix

Netflix is packed with so much content that you could spend the rest of your life watching and never run out, and that includes loads of genre entertainment. For instance, if you love horror movies and especially horror TV series, you've got hours of entertainment at your disposal.

But which horror shows will give you the best experience? Which shows give you the kind of chills and thrills that'll keep you up all night watching episode after episode, hanging on every cliffhanger and jump scare? If you love horror, and you want a scary show to binge watch, we've got you covered. From sci-fi/horror hybrids to action-horror monster fests to all out relentless assaults of terror, these are the 10 horror shows on Netflix to binge watch the next time you want your scary story fix.

To pick the shows, we looked at a number of factors, including popularity on Netflix over time, Rotten Tomatoes score, and good old-fashioned horror expertise. They're all listed below, in chronological order by release date.