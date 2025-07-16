Castlevania: The Belmont Family Tree Explained

The Belmont family is a storied clan of vampire hunters, but despite their lengthy history and near-mythic status, no one actually knows the true origins of their earliest ancestors. Ultimately the identity of the very first Belmont doesn't matter because the family didn't become vampire hunters until much later.

The story of the family's first hunter was the subject of the game "Castlevania: Lament of Innocence," released on the PlayStation 2 in 2003. The protagonist is named Leon Belmont, and he's a warrior for the Church in the 11th century. Leon is ordered to fight against heretics rather than the monsters that are plaguing the land, but when monsters kidnap Leon's fiancé, Sara, he leaves the Church behind. In search of his love, Leon travels to a mysterious castle ruled over by a vampire named Walter Bernhard.

Unfortunately, Leon's quest is only partially successful. By the time he finds Sara, she's already begun to turn into a vampire. Sara sacrifices herself to help Leon create the whip known as Vampire Killer, giving him the power to slay Bernhard. Leon does just that, and, afterward, he passes Vampire Killer down to his children, kicking off the Belmont vampire hunting tradition. Hundreds of years later, that same whip is wielded by Trevor Belmont in his epic confrontation with Dracula.