10 Most Rewatchable Adventure Movies Of All Time
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Adventure movies bring people together. They're great for all ages, with a bit of something for everyone, whether it's an underlying romantic subplot or a group of children leading the way. Audiences love to root for someone, and adventure films typically give them a hero, usually in more ways than one, to rally behind.
That said, adventure movies are even better than most projects because no matter how many times you watch them, there's always something new to notice, like the choreography of a fight sequence or the small details in a submarine. It might even just be that, despite knowing where the adventure ends, the film is a comfort watch because of the happy ending.
The movies on this list are rewatchable not just because of the adventures they take audiences on, but because of how exciting that journey continues to be no matter how many times you watch the film. They've all contributed to and helped define the genre while bringing something unique to the table, whether that's a giant monster, strong visual effects, or amazing performances.
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- Cast: Kirk Douglas, James Mason, Paul Lukas, Peter Lorre
- Director: Richard Fleischer
- Runtime: 127min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name, "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" follows Professor Pierre Aronnax (Paul Lukas) as he goes in search of a sea monster. While he finds the monster, he also encounters Captain Nemo (James Mason), a guy living in a fancy submarine. What ensues is an adventure to new places, fighting a giant squid, vigilante justice, and an underwater escape.
"20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" is an epic adventure that spans the land and sea. The journey never ends, just changing course often, from Professor Aronnax looking for a monster to finding Captain Nemo to escaping the doomed submarine. The story is non-stop, and even though you know what's coming next in a rewatch, there's always something new to focus on, like the amazing special effects of the submarine or the changing scenery.
The adaptation boasts a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews highlighting the grandeur of the film as the best part. Some even call it Disney's best live action move to date. Time Out labels the flick as "one of the great movie adventures."
Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Runtime: 115min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Where to Watch: Disney+, Paramount+
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) isn't just a professor in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" — he's a guy fighting the Nazis over important historical artifacts. In the first of what would become five movies following his adventures, Jones heads to Egypt to recover the Ark of the Covenant before the Germans can. Adolf Hitler thinks its power could win Germany the war, and Jones isn't going to let that happen, mostly because of the Ark's historical importance.
The opening sequence of the film, which features the archaeologist taking an artifact and running from a huge boulder, sets the tone for what will be an action-packed adventure. His trip takes him across Egypt, into the Aegean Sea, and onto an island as he tries to protect the Ark from being destroyed or used for evil. It's rare that Jones isn't running for his life or swinging into action, and the excitement constantly builds, even during a rewatch. Since you know what's coming, you're rooting for the archaeologist even more, waiting for the antagonists to open the Ark in the end.
With a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" went down as the start to the next great adventure franchise. "This movie celebrates the stories we spent our adolescence searching for in the pulp adventure magazines," Roger Ebert wrote in his review. "It's the kind of movie where the hero gets out of bed wondering what daring exploits and astonishing, cliff-hanging, death-defying threats he will have to survive in the next ten seconds."
Jumanji
- Cast: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Neuwirth
- Director: Joe Johnston
- Runtime: 104min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube
Based on the children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, "Jumanji" features Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, a tween who played an intriguing board game that results in him being trapped inside a different universe for nearly three decades. When he's finally back in the correct universe, he helps two kids, Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce), cancel out the disastrous effects of the game.
The titular board game is filled with surprises, including ways that seem designed to prevent players from finishing the game. If the game doesn't end, the effects stay in place, so it's important to finish playing. Alan, Judy, and Peter not only fight to get the game back from animals, but also other people who steal it from them. It takes them on a wild adventure through town as the group tries to send Alan back to his original timeline.
Despite the 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences were more forgiving with a 63%. Positive reviews highlight the fun of the narrative. "This is an entertainment in the broad Hollywood tradition of Capra and Spielberg, with a boisterous touch of Peter Pan in that the stern father figure and the scary villain are both played by the same actor," Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.
King Kong (1933)
- Cast: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot
- Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack
- Runtime: 100min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube
Join filmmaker Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) on the adventure of a lifetime in "King Kong" as he and a production crew head to an illusive island to film the titular beast. Actress Ann Darrow (Fay Wray) comes along, thinking she is going to be in a movie, and is instead kidnapped by local peoples to give as a sacrifice to King Kong.
Is there anything that speaks to adventure more than King Kong? The 1933 flick combines the best of adventure romps and monster films, and even includes other creatures like various dinosaur species. Carl and his crew try to fight King Kong to rescue Ann, killing several dinosaurs in the process, all while running through the jungle. Things only become more adventurous when they bring King Kong back to New York and he runs loose in the city.
"King Kong" has a 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews noting the special effects as the best part of the film. "'King Kong' is the father of 'Jurassic Park,' the 'Alien' movies, and countless other stories in which heroes are terrified by skillful special effects," Roger Ebert argues in his review, highlighting that the monster story of "King Kong" is just as important as the human-fueled adventure audiences see play out on screen.
The Goonies
- Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan
- Director: Richard Donner
- Runtime: 114min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube
"The Goonies" follows a group of tweens as they hunt down treasure to prevent the foreclosure of their homes so a country club can move in. The titular cast of Goonies, led by Sean Astin's Mikey Walsh, find a treasure map in Mikey's attic and decide to take the chance. At worst, they don't find the treasure and they all move away from the neighborhood anyway. Along the way, they run into the local crime family, traps, hidden tunnels, and find an old pirate ship.
"The Goonies" is the epitome of childhood adventure. Who doesn't want to find a map in their basement and see what could be at the end? Even as an adult, rewatching the movie gives the audience a bit of childhood whimsy, especially as the Goonies find the ship and defeat the crime family in the process. It's the adventure every child wishes they could go on.
With a 77% from critics and a 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Goonies" resonated more with audiences, and that's because it makes them feel like a child again. "You're reminded of what it was like, as a child, to trust in wishing wells and, without thinking very much about it, switch from walking along to skipping," Jay Boyar wrote for the Orlando Sentinel.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Pryce
- Director: Gore Verbinski
- Runtime: 143min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
- Where to Watch: Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube
"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is all about the adventures of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), a pirate, and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), a blacksmith. In the first of the five-film series, the two are trying to rescue Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) after she's kidnapped by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), who believes she has the last piece of gold he needs to lift a zombie curse on himself and his crew.
Jack and Will have to steal a ship, gather a crew, and sneak onto an island, and that's assuming everything goes to plan. But, of course, it doesn't, which requires Will and Elizabeth to, in turn, have to save Jack before Jack and Elizabeth get left on an island for a short time. It's a swashbuckling adventure that's fun for the whole family, with action, humor, romance, and a monkey who steals every scene he's in.
"Curse of the Black Pearl" boasts a 79% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it a slightly higher score of 86%. Though it was an anticipated flop, the film helped revitalize the pirate genre, and that's thanks to Depp's amazing performance as Jack Sparrow. "Depp simply steals the show, lock, stock, and two floating barrels," Nev Pierce wrote for the BBC. "Foppish, fey and hilarious, Sparrow is a brilliant creation — a self-publicising rogue with the élan of Douglas Fairbanks and the demeanour of an acid casualty."
The Mummy
- Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin J. O'Connor
- Director: Stephen Sommers
- Runtime: 124min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%
- Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu
"The Mummy" takes audiences to Egypt as Evelyn (Rachel Weisz), an Egyptologist, asks Rick (Brendan Fraser), a treasure hunter, to guide her to the Book of Amun-Ra. Instead, she finds the Book of the Dead, takes it, and ends up causing an Egyptian high priest, Imhotep, to rise from the dead and kidnap Evelyn, make intense sandstorms, and kill anyone in his way.
Everything about "The Mummy" is an adventure. Evelyn has to convince guards to release Rick from prison, so she can use him for her own means. Once they're on their way, they realize they aren't the only people searching, providing some not-so-friendly competition between the two expeditions. The action never ends as Rick and Evelyn move throughout Egypt, especially as Rick tries to save Evelyn from Imhotep. There's plenty more parts to the adventure in "The Mummy" to notice on a rewatch, like how Evie isn't just a damsel in distress.
"The Mummy" has a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, though audiences were a bit more favorable with a 75%. It's a film that's only continued to gain traction over time, and is now a beloved adventure movie. "'The Mummy' is cheerful, good-natured, and entertaining," Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian. "It has enormous flair and attack, and it's an old-fashioned, if paradoxically unadventurous adventure, an anti-Ishtar of box office success."
The Princess Bride
- Cast: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, André the Giant, Robin Wright
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Runtime: 98min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu
Following Westley (Cary Elwes), a pirate determined to save his true love, "The Princess Bride" takes audiences on one of the best fantasy adventures of all time. Once just a boy working on a farm, Westley leaves to gain a reputation that would make him worthy of Buttercup (Robin Wright), his love. However, when he comes back, she's betrothed to the prince, and Westley makes it his mission to storm the castle.
"The Princess Bride" is not only one of the most romantic movies ever made, but is also one of the best adventure films too. The entire premise is that Westley has to rescue Buttercup, and it's quite the journey to do that. Not only does he initially have to defeat a group of kidnappers who took her to gain leverage over the prince, but the prince is still determined to have her for his own schemes, resulting in sword fights, poisonings, and multiple timely rescues.
The movie has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 94% from audiences. Reviews compliment the script, Rob Reiner's direction, and the family friendly nature of the film. "It's an adventure which reaches back to golden-age Hollywood and the devil-may-care world of Douglas Fairbanks or Tyrone Power playing Zorro, or Errol Flynn playing Robin Hood," Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.
Mad Max: Fury Road
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz
- Director: George Miller
- Runtime: 120min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube
"Mad Max: Fury Road" follows the titular character, played by Tom Hardy, as he runs from the current political regime, who want to use him as a blood donor. Max doesn't break himself out, he's taken as Nux (Nicholas Hoult), the person he's forcibly donating blood to, tries to capture the leader Joe's (Hugh Keays-Byrne) fleeing wives. After breaking away from Nux, Max continues to help the wives make their escape with Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a lieutenant who turns against Joe.
Not the typical adventure film, "Mad Max: Fury Road" takes the idea of an adventure flick to a new level. With most of the movie taking place in moving vehicles, it adds a sense of thrill watching people jump back and forth or try to get on someone else's truck. There are explosions, wind storms, and plenty of battles. It's an action-packed adventure that leaves you rooting for Max, the wives, and the take down of Joe, who is essentially a dictator. There's always a new detail to catch on a rewatch, and the action never feels stale.
"Fury Road" boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with many praising the narrative and how well it works with the action. "Even after two viewings, I feel as though I've only scratched the surface of Mad Max: Fury Road," Ben Sachs wrote for the Chicago Reader.
Romancing the Stone
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Danny DeVito, Alfonso Arau, Manuel Ojeda
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Runtime: 105min
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Where to Watch: AMC+, Prime Video
When a romance author heads to Colombia to save her sister, it's an adventure perfect for her next project. "Romancing the Stone" follows Joan (Kathleen Turner), who, fresh off the deadline for her new book, deals with a break in. Someone wants what her recently deceased brother-in-law left her, and to get it, they've kidnapped her sister Elaine (Mary Ellen Trainor). With the help of Jack (Michael Douglas), an American smuggler residing in Colombia, she finds and saves her sister.
"Romancing the Stone" is a treasure hunt wrapped in a romance. Elaine's captors want the map Joan has, but Jack suggests they use it for themselves, claiming the treasure before saving Elaine. Jack and Joan evade the secret police, steal cars, run through the jungle, and even get help from a crocodile, all while falling in love in the face of peril. It's a wonderful adventure, filled with everything audiences love in the genre.
With an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Romancing the Stone" is often compared to "Raiders of the Lost Ark." While it's about a similar adventure, the former stands on its own because it doesn't lean into Joan being a victim because a man does all the "saving." "'Romancing the Stone' doesn't have too many scenes like that," Roger Ebert wrote in his review. "It begins by being entirely about the woman, and although Douglas takes charge after they meet, that's basically because he knows the local territory. Their relationship is on an equal footing, and so is their love affair."