Apple TV Is Starting Its Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere Adaptation In Exactly The Wrong Place

I'm on the record for quite liking fantasy author Brandon Sanderson. I wouldn't call him the best writer in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I do think that Sanderson's prolific fantasy writing is exactly what the genre needs. He maintains a brisk release pace and his Cosmere universe has plenty of neat building blocks, from its various complex magic systems to the way this vast world enables him to tell pretty much any sort of story he wants.

There are many wild worlds out there in the Cosmere, ready to fit any and all premises. This is why I was pretty happy when the news dropped in late January that Apple TV has coughed up the cash for the rights to adapt the franchise. However, the two Sanderson series the streamer is reportedly gunning for make this deal hard to feel excited about.

I get why they're going for "The Mistborn Saga" for movie adaptations and "The Stormlight Archives" for a TV series. They're the two big ones. However, there's also the not insignificant problem that both series are comparatively run-of-the-mill fantasy, which the market is already absolutely saturated with. Sanderson has far more interesting and unique books, and I'd have hoped that Apple TV of all streamers would have the guts to explore some slightly deeper cuts of his work.