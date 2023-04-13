Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere Could Be Fantasy's MCU (But There's Only One Way To Make It Work)

In a world where the entertainment industry is forever hungry to discover new intellectual properties to adapt, it's surprising that Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere is still untouched by Hollywood. Sanderson is easily among the most prolific and successful active fantasy authors out there, and in his recent interview with Wired, he noted that pretty much all of his works have been optioned. So, it's clear that at least someone out there is thinking about making Cosmere the next big live-action fantasy thing. However, the very nature of Cosmere might make this seem daunting.

See, Cosmere isn't the kind of thing you can just adapt into an easy TV series or a couple of movies. To make the most of it, Cosmere needs to go big — think Marvel Cinematic Universe big. Part of this is because of the sheer scale Sanderson operates on. In very rough terms, Cosmere is a mini-galaxy that contains several habitable planets, most of which are radically different from each other. Do you like dual worlds where one half is radically different from the other, or ones where the bad guy already won? Worlds constantly ravaged by the kind of nonsense weather you had during your last day off, or perhaps ones that are a bit more advanced than your average fantasy setting? Cosmere has it all, and more.

Sanderson's vast success is proof enough that Cosmere has plenty of untapped live-action potential. Yet, to make the most of it, any semi-serious adaptation needs to operate on a massive scale by following multiple throughlines, in stories that are often radically different from each other. This might seem difficult, but that doesn't mean it can't be done. Let's take a look at Cosmere, and how Sanderson's prolific fantasy universe could become the fantasy equivalent of the MCU.