Brandon Sanderson's Prolific Fantasy Writing Is Exactly What The Genre Needs - His Religion Shouldn't Matter

By now, dedicated fans of fantasy author Brandon Sanderson are likely familiar with the recent Wired article, "Brandon Sanderson Is Your God," and the less than stellar views it expressed about his writing, person, and even fanbase. Soon after it dropped, Sanderson issued a response on Reddit, expressing disappointment but also devoting time to carefully consider the writer's point of view, and even imploring more than once that his fans shouldn't cause trouble for the guy.

In a carefully-constructed, orderly universe — perhaps one of Sanderson's — the initial slash about him not being a particularly good writer would've been deftly countered by the author's finely crafted Reddit riposte, and everyone would've wandered in their own directions, some with more egg on their face than others. However, since the world we live in has Twitter, the waters will likely ripple for some time.

Art being subjective, it's pointless to condemn the journalist's thoughts of Sanderson's writing style. However, there's one thing in the article that shouldn't be attributed to personal impressions, let alone presented as career-defining fact. Starting from its lead paragraph, the piece made multiple mentions of the author's Mormon faith, and how it plays a major part in his work. When confronted with this thesis, Sanderson himself agreed there's a parallel to be drawn between the world-buildings in his fiction and his religion.

This moment in the article does actually capture a profound truth about Sanderson's role as an author — just not the religion-tinted one its writer intended. Sanderson's renowned for giving people what they want (such as, purely hypothetically speaking, a nice quote in support of an angle his interviewer was so obviously reaching for). When it comes to his work, this is a far more important aspect than religious matters.