Sad Details About The Life Of Modern Family Star Ty Burrell

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For over a decade, millions of viewers tuned in to see the hilarious and upbeat antics of Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, on "Modern Family." Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, many sitcom dads were selfish, manipulative, or inattentive to their children's needs. Just look at the self-centered Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) or the criminal George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) on "Arrested Development."

Phil was the polar opposite of these dads. Sure, he had his problems, but he was dedicated to doing the right thing for his kids, even if it made him perpetually uncool. He has a surprising amount of emotional intelligence, making him one of the best sitcom dads in TV history. And it's all thanks to Burrell's dedicated performance, which almost didn't happen.

Burrell has faced many setbacks throughout both his personal and professional lives. In fact, he considered throwing in the towel before he got his big break on "Modern Family." Fortunately, he persevered, and Burrell's career is a testament to how you can go through a lot and still manage to be one of the funniest fathers around.