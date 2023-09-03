Modern Family's Saddest Episode Featured A Heartbreaking Prediction

Sitcoms might be all about the laughs, but they're certainly not immune to occasional heart-wrenching moments. "Modern Family" is no exception, especially in Season 11, Episode 11 ("Legacy").

Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) is concerned that his father, Frank (Fred Willard), isn't well after he's spotted wandering around the grocery store. Though Phil desperately wants to bring up the subject to Frank, they keep getting sidetracked. Still, they end up spending an enjoyable day together, which concludes with Phil giving his dad a haircut, and Frank telling his son that he's proud of him. Sadly, Phil reveals at the end of the episode that, shortly after their outing, his dad passed away: "We didn't do much that day, but it might've been one of the best days I've ever had with my dad. I just didn't know it would be the last."

The storyline of this episode, which aired on January 15, 2020, ended up serving as a devastating foreshadowing. On May 15 of that same year, Willard died at the age of 86. "Legacy" marks the final moment between Phil and Frank, but also Burrell and Willard.