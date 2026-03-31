I'm A Tolkien Superfan Who's Genuinely Excited (And Terrified) About Stephen Colbert's Lord Of The Rings Movie

To quote the indelible Paul Atreides, the central character of a similarly dense tome, "Dune": "I do see a way. There is a narrow way through." When the stars align in my head (as they never do in real life), this idea works. But do you remember the words before Paul's soul-stirring line? "Our enemies are all around us, and in so many futures they prevail." Yeah, that applies here too. There are so many ways this could go off the rails. Let's list a few, shall we?

Let's start broad stroke. One way or another, the fandom has reacted negatively to every adaptation since "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" won every single award it was nominated for at the Oscars. I've noticed, like Sauron, it takes different shapes but always ends up the same. "The Hobbit" trilogy was over-extended. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is too different and forced to fill in too many gaps. "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" turned out to be a half-hearted attempt to maintain rights to the IP. Every time, people complained. I expect more of the same here — and mark my words, it'll dampen the overall experience.

There are lots of little red flags I'm seeing here, too. Stephen Colbert announcing this after his time on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ended looks more like a next step for him rather than chasing a genuinely good idea at the right time. Framing the story as a flashback could be clunky, too. Are they going to use AI to de-age anyone? Is Elijah Wood's Frodo going to be in the flashbacks? Because he's kind of important. Is the sequel part basically fan fiction at this point?