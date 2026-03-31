Small Details You Missed In The Supergirl Movie Trailer

Milly Alcock takes flight as the DC Universe's Kara Zor-El in the new "Supergirl" trailer, and things are looking very interesting for our space-faring antihero. As is so often the case with superhero films, the trailer is packed to the brim with fun references and Easter eggs, which you can learn more about in Looper's video above.

The "Supergirl" trailer establishes that Kara has very little in common with her big blue boy scout cousin, as David Corenswet's Superman implores her to stop traveling in space and grow some roots on Earth. Kara scoffs at the idea — after all, what people she ever had went down with her home planet.

Yes, Supergirl may be a party girl now, but she's far from a happy one. While the trailer has plenty of cool visuals and fun moments, Kara's undercurrent of rootless detachment makes it clear that "Supergirl" will be much deeper than your typical space-faring superhero romp.