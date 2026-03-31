Small Details You Missed In The Supergirl Movie Trailer
Milly Alcock takes flight as the DC Universe's Kara Zor-El in the new "Supergirl" trailer, and things are looking very interesting for our space-faring antihero. As is so often the case with superhero films, the trailer is packed to the brim with fun references and Easter eggs, which you can learn more about in Looper's video above.
The "Supergirl" trailer establishes that Kara has very little in common with her big blue boy scout cousin, as David Corenswet's Superman implores her to stop traveling in space and grow some roots on Earth. Kara scoffs at the idea — after all, what people she ever had went down with her home planet.
Yes, Supergirl may be a party girl now, but she's far from a happy one. While the trailer has plenty of cool visuals and fun moments, Kara's undercurrent of rootless detachment makes it clear that "Supergirl" will be much deeper than your typical space-faring superhero romp.
Supergirl is on a space-themed redemption arc
A hero and their dog drifting aimlessly in space while wasting away the days and ignoring superheroics is a premise usually reserved for male protagonists, so it's refreshing that Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" is out to change that. As the trailer reveals, the catalyst for said change is none other than Kara's dog Krypto, who ends up in a jam that forces her to clean up her act and find a way to save the poor pup.
With plenty of looks at the movie's non-Kryptonian characters, including the most we've seen of Jason Momoa's Lobo look in "Supergirl" yet, the new trailer teases a fun, touching redemption arc. If the final product delivers what the trailer promises, "Supergirl" may very well turn out to be one of the summer's finest tentpole movies. Before that, though, be sure to watch Looper's video above to get up to date with all the small details hiding in the trailer.
"Supergirl" premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.