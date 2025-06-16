All 6 Dune Books By Frank Herbert, Ranked

Frank Herbert is the man responsible for creating one of the most beloved sci-fi universes of all time. The acclaimed author's novel, "Dune," was published in 1965, and since then, the sci-fi genre has never been the same.

"Dune" is an epic tale of interstellar empires and space-age religious warfare. The novel has been adapted multiple times, but somehow the "Dune" movies get major story details wrong almost every time. Even the best of the films can't quite capture the full magic of Herbert's imaginative novel. But while the story of "Dune" is strange and thrilling, it's just the beginning of the author's full epic. Herbert wrote five other novels in the series, and, had he lived longer, he likely would have written more.

Herbert's other novels carry the "Dune" universe thousands of years into its future and tell stories of cataclysmic warfare, oppressive dictatorships, and the power of the human spirit. Every book in the series is worth reading, but, admittedly, some of them are better than others. On Goodreads, fans of Herbert's series have established a ranking that provides a good baseline for how fans feel about each of the novels, but the most popular opinion isn't always the correct one. With that in mind, and having read all of the books and therefore having firsthand knowledge of how they compare to each other, here's how Herbert's world-renowned series of books stack up against each other in our eyes.