Streaming Sling Blade Was Impossible Before 2024 - Here's Where To Find It

If anyone wondered who Billy Bob Thornton was in the mid-1990s, the 1996 psychological drama "Sling Blade" definitely put the actor on the map. Thornton both directed the movie and starred as main character Karl Childers and received Academy Award glory for his work — namely, an Oscar for best adapted screenplay and a nomination in the best actor category. He has written and directed multiple projects and given many unforgettable performances since then, but it wouldn't be unfair to say that "Sling Blade" remains his signature piece.

Knowing this, it seems strange that the movie has been borderline impossible to watch for a long time unless you obtain a physical copy of "Sling Blade." In fact, before 2024, streaming the film was outright impossible. Here's a look at why "Sling Blade" hasn't been on streaming platforms until 2024, and where you can watch it now.