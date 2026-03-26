NCIS Episode 500 Features A Reunion Fans Will Likely Never See Again

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 13 — "All Good Things"

The shocking death of NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) during the 500th episode of "NCIS" is one for the history books. The episode contains an extremely unique reunion: Vance speaks with a younger version of Ducky Mallard (Adam Campbell), who appears in spirit form and helps usher him into the afterlife. Since both characters are now dead, it's unlikely fans will ever see them come together this way again.

Ducky first presents himself to Vance as an unidentified man (Adhir Kalyan) who interrogates him about a death related to his last case, with Vance spending the episode explaining himself. The situation revolves around the sister of Billy Fuentes (Austin Marques), who first appeared in an "NCIS" Season 1 episode as a child (Episode 500 serves as a sequel to that classic episode). Billy's sister has been framed for a murder related to a weapons-smuggling operation.

It turns out the crime ring is actually being co-run by multiple NCIS-hating baddies, including the head of the CID, which had recently absorbed NCIS. Vance realizes he's dying; he's been shot in the chest by a CID agent who planned to detonate a bomb in the agency's storage locker to conceal lingering evidence. Ducky reveals himself, literally opening the door to heaven, and Vance — hearing the voice of his late wife in the mists — moves into eternity.

The last time a living Ducky and Vance interacted was during "Black Sky," the final episode of Season 20, during which Ducky (played by original actor David McCallum) is consulted by Vance and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as the team races to stop a looming terror attack. McCallum died in 2023 aged 90, and Campbell has played a younger Ducky numerous times since, continuing the character's legacy.