The NCIS: Origins Crossover Hid A Ducky Tribute You Probably Missed
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 5 — "Now and Then"
Donald "Ducky" Mallard is much-missed in the "NCIS" world, and the franchise hasn't been shy about paying tribute to him, but the gesture in the Season 23 episode "Now and Then" was so subtle that you probably missed it. If you keep your eyes peeled as the gang gathers around to look at Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) photo album, you'll notice that it's labeled "The Stories We Leave Behind" on the cover. That's the name of the episode where the crew learns that Ducky has died — Season 21, Episode 2, which aired just a few months after McCallum himself passed away at the age of 90.
Since the scene involves a moment of team togetherness, it's a fitting nod to Ducky's personable nature. And it's just one tribute of many that have been made on "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" to both Ducky and David McCallum. As a matter of fact, "NCIS: Origins" recently aired an entire episode filled with references to both.
NCIS and NCIS: Origins have both honored Ducky
"NCIS: Origins" employed Adam Campbell as the younger version of Ducky in "The Edge," a Season 2 episode which serves as a full-on tribute to David McCallum. Campbell also played young Ducky on "NCIS" across four episodes between Season 12 to Season 18. His "Origins" outing sees Ducky and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) bond and get closer. Ducky gives Gibbs an important gift, but it's the ultimate Ducky episode for another reason — the soundtrack features music created by McCallum. In fact, the episode is named after one of his songs.
The Scottish actor was the son of a concert violinist. He was a musician on the side and he released four albums in the 1960s, all of which contain original songs as well as covers. At the end of "The Edge," there's a tribute card to McCallum, and it shows him playing guitar. "NCIS" itself held a lovely memorial for Ducky in "The Stories We Leave Behind." Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) shows up at the function, letting everyone in on what he's been up to. It's another excuse for the gang to get together as the family they've always been, something Ducky would have approved of.