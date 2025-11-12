The NCIS: Origins Crossover Hid A Ducky Tribute You Probably Missed

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 5 — "Now and Then"

Donald "Ducky" Mallard is much-missed in the "NCIS" world, and the franchise hasn't been shy about paying tribute to him, but the gesture in the Season 23 episode "Now and Then" was so subtle that you probably missed it. If you keep your eyes peeled as the gang gathers around to look at Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) photo album, you'll notice that it's labeled "The Stories We Leave Behind" on the cover. That's the name of the episode where the crew learns that Ducky has died — Season 21, Episode 2, which aired just a few months after McCallum himself passed away at the age of 90.

Since the scene involves a moment of team togetherness, it's a fitting nod to Ducky's personable nature. And it's just one tribute of many that have been made on "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" to both Ducky and David McCallum. As a matter of fact, "NCIS: Origins" recently aired an entire episode filled with references to both.