Harry Potter HBO TV Series Photos Reveal Dumbledore, McGonagall And Snape

As many friends of Hogwarts have no doubt discovered today, the new "Harry Potter" TV series trailer has offered us a first look at HBO's upcoming reboot. The trailer also offers some interesting looks at hitherto unrevealed key characters — and now, HBO has dropped first-look images for three major Hogwarts players.

The images reveal the "Harry Potter" series' versions of Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), and Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu). Dumbledore is standing in a Hogwarts hall looking more or less like his two elderly movie incarnations, played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. Meanwhile, McTeer's McGonagall opts for a more traditional "stern professor" look than the witchy Maggie Smith version.

Essiedu's Snape, on the other hand, look considerably more youthful than the movie version played by Alan Rickman. This actually makes perfect sense, since Snape is in his thirties throughout the book series' events, and is specifically meant to be in the same age group as Harry's parents, James and Lily.