Harry Potter TV Series Trailer Offers First Look At HBO's Upcoming Reboot
HBO's quest to give Joanne "J.K." Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series another live-action adaptation whirl has finally reached the trailer stage. This is an important development, because the information we've received about the TV series so far has been largely limited to carefully-curated casting news and other details.
We've learned that young talents Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will portray the central trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Among additional cast reveals, HBO has announced that two-time Academy Award nominee John Lithgow will step into the magical shoes of Albus Dumbledore, "Three Flavors Cornetto" veteran Nick Frost will portray Rubeus Hagrid, and Emmy-nominated Paapa Essiedu of "I May Destroy You" fame will be our Severus Snape.
However, aside from all that — and a brief candle-themed announcement trailer in 2023 – we haven't seen all that much of what this new wizarding world will actually look like ... up until now. The first trailer for HBO's "Harry Potter" series is finally here, and fans can decide for themselves what they think of the project.
The new Harry Potter trailer suggests the show intends to go all in
There are many heartbreaking "Harry Potter" moments that the show will need to get just right, and the "Harry Potter" movies have some mistakes that are hard to ignore. Can the HBO show do better? Based on the trailer, it will certainly give the franchise's overall atmosphere plenty of attention. As the reveal of Nick Frost in Hagrid costume suggested and the trailer readily confirms, the show seems to be taking great pains to both respect the visual language of the movies and give it a fresh spin.
Things may have kept getting worse for J.K. Rowling after she started airing her less than accommodating views about transgender people a few years back. However, the author's best-known series is going strong, and the attention to detail in the new "Harry Potter" trailer teases a very interesting return to Hogwarts.