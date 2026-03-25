Harry Potter TV Series Trailer Offers First Look At HBO's Upcoming Reboot

HBO's quest to give Joanne "J.K." Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series another live-action adaptation whirl has finally reached the trailer stage. This is an important development, because the information we've received about the TV series so far has been largely limited to carefully-curated casting news and other details.

We've learned that young talents Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will portray the central trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Among additional cast reveals, HBO has announced that two-time Academy Award nominee John Lithgow will step into the magical shoes of Albus Dumbledore, "Three Flavors Cornetto" veteran Nick Frost will portray Rubeus Hagrid, and Emmy-nominated Paapa Essiedu of "I May Destroy You" fame will be our Severus Snape.

However, aside from all that — and a brief candle-themed announcement trailer in 2023 – we haven't seen all that much of what this new wizarding world will actually look like ... up until now. The first trailer for HBO's "Harry Potter" series is finally here, and fans can decide for themselves what they think of the project.