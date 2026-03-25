Small Details You Missed In The Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer

The first teaser trailer for the forthcoming "Harry Potter" TV series on HBO — titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," according to said trailer — is officially here, and we're getting our first look at our return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

With Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton taking over the reins from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — alongside an adult cast that includes Nick Frost, Janet McTeer, John Lithgow, Bel Powley, and Paapa Essiedu, just to name a few — the "Harry Potter" TV show is finally taking shape.

Still, it's being released just over a decade after the original film franchise wrapped up in 2011 — the TV series now officially has a release date of Christmas 2026 — and fans are curious to see how this show will reinvent such a familiar story. So what small details did you miss in the trailer? Keep reading to find out.