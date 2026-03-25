Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The first trailer for the "Harry Potter" reboot is here, and it looks ... awfully similar to the movies. The idea that Hollywood is out of ideas has been common for a while now, and while there's nothing inherently wrong with wanting to remake something, why do that without putting a different kind of spin on it? That seems to be the consensus online for the new "Harry Potter."

One Reddit thread is filled with comments like this one, from u/theplasmasnake: "It looks well made... but it also just looks like the movies. Uncannily so, with some imagery and shots looking pretty near identical." Redditor u/Nanosauromo echoed that idea, writing, "It looks fine, but it also looks just like the movies. And the movies still exist."

From the wizards' robes to the Great Hall, the "Harry Potter" HBO Max series isn't doing much to differentiate itself from the movies just yet. And perhaps that's intentional. The films were hugely successful, and after all, there are still theme park attractions at Universal Studios that everything needs to synergize with. For now, the TV show seems like it'll exist in the movies' shadows, with another Redditor commenting, "It definitely looks like a TV show. And using the same iconography of the original films just makes it feel like a more sterile version of that."