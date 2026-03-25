NCIS Gives Abby Sciuto Fans An Unexpected Gift In Episode 500

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 13 — "All Good Things"

If you thought there'd be no way that Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto would make an appearance in the 500th episode of "NCIS," you'd be right — sort of. However, "All Good Things" does feature a nod to the fan-favorite forensic scientist, even if she doesn't personally appear onscreen.

Ahead of the looming NCIS shutdown, Abby's forensic scientist successor Kasie Hines (Diana Reasonover) is taking care of some basement storage logistics when she bumps into a huge collection of Abby's famous goth clothing. Abby's boots then become part of a whole metaphor about Kasie stepping into the shoes of her perky predecessor. First, Kasie admires the footwear, after which Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) notes that Abby's boots were far from easy to fill. "Abby Sciuto had a big brain and an even bigger heart," Vance says. "Kasie Hines stepped right in, without skipping a beat."

Pauley Perrette left "NCIS" in 2018, after her relationship with Mark Harmon grew strained in the wake of his dog attacking a member of the crew. Despite Harmon himself leaving "NCIS" in 2021, Perrette's departure seemed pretty definite, so it's not a massive shock that she doesn't personally appear in the 500th episode. Still, it's nice that the show found a way to include her character in a roundabout way.