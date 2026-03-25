NCIS Gives Abby Sciuto Fans An Unexpected Gift In Episode 500
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 13 — "All Good Things"
If you thought there'd be no way that Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto would make an appearance in the 500th episode of "NCIS," you'd be right — sort of. However, "All Good Things" does feature a nod to the fan-favorite forensic scientist, even if she doesn't personally appear onscreen.
Ahead of the looming NCIS shutdown, Abby's forensic scientist successor Kasie Hines (Diana Reasonover) is taking care of some basement storage logistics when she bumps into a huge collection of Abby's famous goth clothing. Abby's boots then become part of a whole metaphor about Kasie stepping into the shoes of her perky predecessor. First, Kasie admires the footwear, after which Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) notes that Abby's boots were far from easy to fill. "Abby Sciuto had a big brain and an even bigger heart," Vance says. "Kasie Hines stepped right in, without skipping a beat."
Pauley Perrette left "NCIS" in 2018, after her relationship with Mark Harmon grew strained in the wake of his dog attacking a member of the crew. Despite Harmon himself leaving "NCIS" in 2021, Perrette's departure seemed pretty definite, so it's not a massive shock that she doesn't personally appear in the 500th episode. Still, it's nice that the show found a way to include her character in a roundabout way.
Abby doesn't return for the 500th NCIS episode, but another popular character does
Abby Sciuto might not grace the screen with her presence in "All Good Things," but someone arguably even more surprising does make an appearance. The biggest shock of the episode is the death of Director Vance, whose exit is the first of its kind on "NCIS" in nearly 20 years.
Vance's lengthy discussion about the importance of NCIS leads to the reveal that he is, in fact, dead from a gunshot wound — and the person he's been talking to is none other than the dearly departed Ducky Mallard (played here by Adam Campbell, known for portraying young Ducky on "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins").
David McCallum's Ducky exited "NCIS" in Season 21 because of McCallum's real-life death at 90, so the character may not have been particularly high on anyone's list of surprise returns. However, thanks to Campbell's younger version of Ducky, this unexpected cameo was possible and contributes to giving Vance's "NCIS" exit the narrative weight that it deserves.