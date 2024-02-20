What Happened To David McCallum's Ducky On NCIS Season 21?

Since David McCallum's Donald Mallard departs "NCIS" as its single longest-serving character, it's only fitting that the show goes all out to honor him throughout the episode — from the customized opening sequence to the touching tribute card at the end. The respects are paid on many levels. Fittingly enough, the episode is co-written by Brian Dietzen, who plays Ducky's protégé. It also shows the entire "NCIS" universe mourning its dearly departed member in one form or another. Flowers and greetings pour in from the spinoff show teams and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). There are flashbacks galore. Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) even returns in person, dropping some iconic Ducky wisdom and supplying Jimmy Palmer with a familiar-looking bow tie. All in all, it's quite a nuanced tribute.

According to Dietzen, all this heartstring-pulling reflects the real-life sadness McCallum's death caused. "For the people that are my dad's generation, who grew up watching him in 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'The Great Escape', and then watched him in 'NCIS', you're talking about 50 years of entertainment," he told TV Line. "So I felt that it was really important to allow people who loved this character, but also loved this man, to be able to share in this moment of communal grief, to have that, 'S***, why did this have to happen?' moment together."