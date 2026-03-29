2010s Movies That Have Already Aged Poorly

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, "The Help" tells the story of a young white journalist named Skeeter Phelan (Emma Stone) in 1960s Mississippi who wants to write a book about racism. She befriends two black housekeepers — Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer) — in order to learn about their experiences with discrimination, both within their line of work and their day-to-day lives in general. While critics did point out that the movie smooths over the rougher edges of what racism was really like at the time, especially in the South, "The Help" was nonetheless critically acclaimed and was nominated for four Academy Awards.

As time went on, however, what were initially dismissed as minor nitpicks for an otherwise great movie were eventually seen as far more damning. It was viewed as not only another example of the "white savior" trope at a time when Hollywood should've known better, but arguably one of the worst ones in years. Whatever positive things "The Help" might have had to say were soon overshadowed entirely by the problematic ways in which it went about saying them.

Perhaps most indicative of just how badly the film was retroactively viewed as fumbling its message was when Viola Davis said she regrets playing Aibileen Clark in "The Help", telling The New York Times in 2018, "I just felt that[,] at the end of the day[,] it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard." And her feelings on the matter only seemed to sour as time went on, as she would tell Vanity Fair two years later, "There's a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn't ready to [tell the whole truth]. ['The Help' was] created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism."