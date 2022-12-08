Mike Flanagan Explains His Jump From Netflix To Amazon

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks, to say the very least, for genre guru Mike Flanagan. After all, in a matter of mere days, the man who masterminded modern horror staples like "Oculus," "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass," and more announced the cancellation of his current Netflix series "The Midnight Club," the end of his four-year development deal with the streaming giant, and a fresh deal with one of Netflix's biggest competitors, Amazon Studios. If that weren't enough, Flanagan and his longtime producing partner Trevor Macy also announced they're in-the-works adaptation of Stephen King's iconic book series "The Dark Tower."

That last tidbit is a very big deal for Flanagan as he's long touted the genre-smashing "The Dark Tower" as a dream project (per IGN). Flanagan has, of course, already adapted two of the horror master's tales in "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." And if you've seen those films, you know he's batting 1000 when it comes to King adaptations. In any case, Flanagan has been so vocal about putting his stamp on "The Dark Tower" saga, one has to wonder if the possibility of Amazon backing his adaptation didn't play a part in drawing him away from Netflix.

For the record, Flanagan claims Amazon is not yet a backer of that adaptation. And in discussing their big streaming move with Deadline, Flanagan admitted several other factors affected the decision.