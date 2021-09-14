Stephen King Has Some High Praise For Midnight Mass

Horror maven Stephen King has always remained deeply involved in the genre, from books to films, and over the years, his rave reviews have made the careers of multiple genre stars. One major example: he was blown away by "The Evil Dead" after watching it at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982, and his praise of the film in a magazine article helped get the low-budget horror flick wider attention from American distributors — and thus, spring boarded both Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi to acclaim as a result (via Bloody Disgusting).

While "Evil Dead" is perhaps the most notable cult favorite horror series that owes a debt of gratitude to King, he's never stopped spreading the wealth in the decades since, more recently highlighting Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" (via USA Today) as well as tweeting praise for the streaming giant's 2019 series "Marianne."

Now, in this grand tradition, King has shared his enjoyment of "Midnight Mass," an upcoming horror miniseries which will be streaming on Netflix starting on September 24, on his Twitter account. Keep reading to see what he had to say about the new film.