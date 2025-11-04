10 Best TV Shows Like The Asset

Seemingly out of nowhere, 2025 spy series "The Asset" is taking over Netflix's global charts. What's especially remarkable about the show's massive popularity is that it was released to almost no hype, isn't based on an existing brand or property, and doesn't star any globally famous actors. But sometimes, all it takes for something to be a hit is a combination of word of mouth, an intriguing premise, and the willingness of people to just look through the new releases of their streaming service of choice and roll the dice on something just because it catches their eye.

"The Asset" is a twisty action drama series that brings the espionage thrills that lovers of spy fiction look for. It centers around a police trainee named Tea Lind (Clara Dessau) who is recruited by PET — essentially the Danish FBI — to go deep undercover in Denmark's dangerous criminal underworld. As she forms various relationships in order to get deeper into a particular crime syndicate, Tea struggles not to feel real affection towards the people she is supposed to be taking down, which makes her job increasingly complicated and dangerous.

Once you've binged all six episodes of "The Asset," which is incredibly easy to do, you'll be left wanting more series like it. The following shows offer similar spy/espionage trappings and have a female character as either the main lead or at least one of the leads. We also made an effort to include a few other Nordic productions.