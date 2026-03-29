5 Most Rewatchable Netflix Miniseries Of All Time

The art of the rewatch is, in many ways, a dying tradition. In an age when physical media has declined and streaming platforms can remove original content at a moment's notice, the very method of returning to a beloved show or movie is in jeopardy. Okay, that's perhaps a tad dramatic, but the point stands. Combine that ecosystem with the sheer volume of material now being dropped on streaming platforms every single day, and you have a culture of "new, new, new" that doesn't leave much room for many to rewatch old favorites.

Well, at Looper, we won't stand for it. The rewatch is a treasured practice, more sacred in some ways than the first watch. Whether it's the little details you'll only notice after seeing the ending, or just the ability to fully take in the surrounding look of a show when you're not laser-focused on the story at hand, there are lots of ways in which rewatching something can make it an even better experience.

The miniseries as a form is a natural fit for rewatching due to the easily digestible, bingeable length. To that end, we've chosen five Netflix original limited series that, while great the first time through, may be even better — or at least every bit as good — on a rewatch.