5 Most Rewatchable Netflix Miniseries Of All Time
The art of the rewatch is, in many ways, a dying tradition. In an age when physical media has declined and streaming platforms can remove original content at a moment's notice, the very method of returning to a beloved show or movie is in jeopardy. Okay, that's perhaps a tad dramatic, but the point stands. Combine that ecosystem with the sheer volume of material now being dropped on streaming platforms every single day, and you have a culture of "new, new, new" that doesn't leave much room for many to rewatch old favorites.
Well, at Looper, we won't stand for it. The rewatch is a treasured practice, more sacred in some ways than the first watch. Whether it's the little details you'll only notice after seeing the ending, or just the ability to fully take in the surrounding look of a show when you're not laser-focused on the story at hand, there are lots of ways in which rewatching something can make it an even better experience.
The miniseries as a form is a natural fit for rewatching due to the easily digestible, bingeable length. To that end, we've chosen five Netflix original limited series that, while great the first time through, may be even better — or at least every bit as good — on a rewatch.
The Haunting of Hill House
- Creator: Mike Flanagan
- Year: 2018
- Episode Count: 10
- Genre: Horror
To be honest, we could have put practically any of Mike Flanagan's memorable horror projects on this list. "Bly Manor" and "Midnight Mass" made particularly strong cases, but when thinking about the rewatch specifically, "The Haunting of Hill House" won out. The show's dual timelines — and its unique way of blending the two — create tons of opportunities to work in little details that might soar right by viewers the first time, only to gain new significance the second or third time through.
Once you have all the puzzle pieces in front of you, the show takes on an added quality. The flashback scenes to the Crain siblings' shared childhood is full of cut-offs, blackouts, and misremembered moments. After seeing how everything really unfolded, each scene gets a bit more context and nuance, which is always fun on a rewatch. Beyond that, this is just a show with a lot of depth. Every performance and onscreen relationship is complex and nuanced, so there's plenty to dig into scene-to-scene. If you're more horror-averse, the more relaxed nature of a rewatch — knowing where and when the jump-scares are coming — can help you sink more into the dialogue and the acting subtleties, which are plentiful here.
If a "Hill House" rewatch earns a thumbs up from you, we recommend jumping into some of the other, aforementioned Flanagan miniseries for a second viewing as well. Just brace yourself to sit through all of those "Midnight Mass" monologues again. Yes, there are a lot of them, but the show is fantastic, so there's that.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Creator: Rafał Jaki
- Year: 2022
- Episode Count: 10
- Genre: Cyberpunk/Anime
Sometimes, a rewatch is worthwhile just because the aesthetic experience of watching something is so strong. One of the best things about "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" is that it's a feast for the senses, if that feast consisted of mass-produced, brightly packaged synthetic protein and some sort of blue cyber-cocktail. Studio Trigger gives the world of Night City an incredible animated sheen that's full of audio-visual details, from the afterimages on David's Sandevistan to the recurring songs.
That aesthetic is incredibly strong in the show's quieter moments, but it explodes in the action set pieces, where a wide range of different visual flairs and animation techniques can hit together in just a few seconds. But while the colorful, kinetic energy of the show is a big reason for its selection here, it's not the only reason.
"Edgerunners" is a show that deeply embraces the genre tropes of cyberpunk, and the first time through, the early episodes can feel a bit heavy-handed: It's a mad, mad, miserable, corporate-ruled world. As the story progresses, though, you start to understand the larger picture. It's a show with a strong sense of theme, and those themes are explored in different but parallel ways across the various characters. After seeing where things end, it's easier to understand the intention behind earlier moments. And since the show compresses a complete character arc for its protagonist into just a handful of episodes, the rewatch really makes David's story pop. While this is a limited series and will never get a second season, a successor series is currently on the way.
The Last Dance
- Director: Jason Hehir
- Year: 2020
- Episode Count: 10
- Genre: Sports Documentary
The sports docuseries has become a fairly popular genre in the streaming era, and no single example left as big of an impact as "The Last Dance." Co-produced by Netflix and ESPN, the 10-part series on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls may not be the most hard-hitting piece ever produced on NBA basketball, but the extensive interviews with MJ himself make it well worth the time for any sports fan, or anyone interested in modern popular culture. Beyond that, the silky smooth production makes for easy entertainment that's predisposed to a rewatch.
From the lines that spawned memes, to the in-depth exploration of key championship moments from Jordan's career, "The Last Dance" is packed with memorable moments. For a 10-hour series, it has impressive pace, with enough big personalities and big-picture cultural discussion to appeal even to those with little to no real experience with the NBA. Jordan is a figure who broke containment and became a star in every possible sense of the word, and the retired version of him who speaks at length on camera throughout "The Last Dance" still retains every ounce of personality and star power.
Yes, it's a bit of a long watch, and even with the alternative takes provided by rivals and journalists, it can be a bit of a puff piece at times. But that's also what makes this such a rewatchable docuseries. Sports, like TV, is ultimately entertainment, and "The Last Dance" knows that well.
Ripley
- Director: Steven Zaillian
- Year: 2024
- Episode Count: 8
- Genre: Drama/Noir
It's usually hyperbolic to call something a perfect show. "Ripley," however, is shockingly close to that line. There are caveats, of course — namely that the series, based on "The Talented Mr. Ripley" by Patricia Highsmith, has an extremely methodical pace. The episodes are long, making room for every small detail of Tom Ripley's various schemes and narrow escapes. But that's also what makes it so good on a rewatch.
Helmed by Academy Award winner Steven Zaillian, "Ripley" is rich in detail, from the gorgeous sets to the nuanced performances. Star Andrew Scott is at the top of that latter list, and his turn as Ripley is arguably the greatest of his career. Every subtle intonation and glance is loaded. Everything Tom notices carries some sort of significance. And at the macro level, this is one of the most stunning miniseries on Netflix, shot in striking black and white with an eye for form and shot composition that puts it perfectly astride the film noir classics it homages.
If you love great film craft, you should watch "Ripley." If you love performances full of layered meaning, dialogue that says more than the words, you should watch "Ripley." And then, of course, you should watch it again, because it's just that good.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Creator: Shonda Rhimes
- Year: 2023
- Episode Count: 6
- Genre: Historical Drama/Romance
What's more rewatchable than a good romance? "Bridgerton" is great, and certainly, we all follow the tradition of rewatching every previous season in order in preparation for the next. But sometimes, that sheer volume of content gets a bit tough to manage. It's nice to have something more bite-sized for an easy weekend rewatch binge, and so, we turn to "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
This is, in many ways, a "Bridgerton" season like any other. You've got your two love interests, the core dilemma keeping them apart, fabulous costume and set design, and a series of technicolor set pieces set to chamber music covers of modern pop hits. At the same time, "Queen Charlotte" feels distinct from the main series, and not just because it doesn't center the titular Bridgerton family.
Rather than building up to a marriage through some sort of romance arc, "Queen Charlotte" begins with the arranged marriage between Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest), then builds out the actual love story from there. And while the romance is central, the title is appropriate. This is Charlotte's show, and love is just one part of it. Amarteifio does fantastic work holding court in the leading role, and the show has an added level of severity and weight compared to the typical "Bridgerton" season. That doesn't make it too heavy for a rewatch, however. To the contrary, the show is even better the second time through.