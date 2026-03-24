Marshals: Tate Dutton's Yellowstone Kidnapping Storyline, Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1 Episode 4 — "The Gathering Storm"

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is in administrative hot water during "The Gathering Storm." Accused of killing rancher Randall Clegg's (Michael Cudlitz) son, Carson (played by a thus-far unbilled actor) after the marshals became involved in a dispute between the local cowpokes and the Broken Rock Reservation, Kayce is now under investigation by the Department of Justice. Clegg has filed a complaint with the organization in the hope of taking down Kayce in revenge — the latest step in a centuries-long family feud between the Duttons and Cleggs.

The majority of Kayce's team is assigned to investigate him, and they immediately take a deep dive into his history. There are many rattling skeletons in Kayce's closet — the biggest of which happens to be what Kayce did when his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was kidnapped.



That happened during the final episodes of Season 2 of "Yellowstone," "Enemies by Monday" and "Sins of the Father." Tate is snatched by a group of white supremacists who are operating under the orders of the Beck brothers, who are themselves fighting with Tate's grandfather, John (Kevin Costner). In response, Kayce goes on a tear against the Becks, leading to some of his most jaw-droppingly violent moments on the drama.