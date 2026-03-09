Marshals Episode 2 Sets Kayce Dutton Apart From Other CBS Heroes In One Major Way

Contains Spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1 Episode 2 — "Zone of Death"

CBS's prime time lineup is laden with honorable-but-conflicted heroes, from "Boston Blue" stalwart Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to every single agent who ever cracked a case on "NCIS." But Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is a grey sheep among his procedural brethren — in "Zone of Death," he participates in a mercy killing on a terrorist suspect who begs him for death. Ironically, fulfilling the man's final wish results in Kayce committing his first murder in the titular area — better known to "Yellowstone" fans everywhere as the train station.

The events leading up to the killing are quite routine. Kayce and his team are involved in a high speed chase with the suspect, but before he can safely capture the man, the vehicle overturns. The suspect is mortally wounded and, though Kayce tells him his death will be long-lasting and painful, the other man points out that it doesn't have to be. Though he's an evil person, Kayce can't resist the man's pleas to end his suffering. He doesn't tell anyone else why he killed the suspect — a typical act for Kayce, whose grey-hatted morals defined his time on "Yellowstone."