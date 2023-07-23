The Worst Thing Every Yellowstone Character Has Done, Ranked

First introduced in Season 1 as the young, plucky son of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), little Tate (Brecken Merrill) is not your typical tough kid. He's usually pretty well-behaved, looks up to his do-gooding father, and is unlikely to get into many scrapes. In fact, Tate has been the subject of much criticism from fans, who feel he is something of an annoying character who acts far too cowardly at times. Still, even Tate has had his bad moments, and if we were to find his worst, it would probably be an incident from early in the series, way back in Season 1.

In the episode "A Monster is Among Us," Tate's mother Monica (Kelsey Asbille) tries to break up a fight between a pair of kids she sees brawling in her son's schoolyard after she drops him off for the day. Unfortunately, she winds up getting seriously injured and is rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening blow to the head. And when Tate is refused a request to visit her in surgery, he lashes out, hitting a nurse and forcing security to restrain him.

We could chalk this up to him being childish and impulsive, and being motivated solely by his desire to make sure his mother is alright. That's why it's at the bottom of our list, but Tate still could have found a better way to deal with his emotions. The abuse of first responders and hospital staff is never okay.