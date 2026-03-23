Disney's Moana Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Dwayne Johnson's Maui

A new trailer for the live-action "Moana" has dropped, this time with a better view of Dwayne Johnson as Maui, and the whole thing continues to spark a single question: Why? Why are we doing any of this? Why does an animated movie that came out in 2016 need a live-action remake in 2026? But the main aspect of the trailer drawing ire online is how Johnson looks as Maui. Despite voicing the character in the original film, there's a pretty big reason why he doesn't work in live-action.

For the better part of the last 20 years, Johnson has been bald. Nothing with that, but to see him with flowing locks in what's a pretty egregious wig is disorienting for many. On X, @LionMeezyN wrote, "Original Moana is untouchable. This trailer looks like CGI cosplay with Dwayne's Maui wig fighting for its life." It also seems impossible for the actor to fully become the character, as @EG_Robert1 pointed out: "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. That is NOT Maui. That is The Rock in a wig!"

The wig has drawn some unfavorable comparisons to other notable hairpieces in pop culture, like what Tim Robinson wore in a sketch for "I Think You Should Leave" where he accidentally tells a barber to make his hair look like dog ears. Another unflattering comparison is John Cena's blonde wig from "Barbie." Despite the original "Moana" being one of the best animated Disney movies of all time, this live-action remake has inspired nothing but jokes so far.