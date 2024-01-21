Why Auli'i Cravalho Isn't Playing Moana In Disney's Live-Action Movie
Over the last couple of decades, Disney has made some of its most pop-culturally relevant films ever. These efforts have also grown more diverse during this time period, with movies like "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon," and "Moana" offering different entry points for people of all cultures to learn and grow.
Of course, this element is very close to the hearts of the latter film's stars, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. However, since Cravalho won't be returning as an actor for the film's upcoming live-action remake of "Moana," fans might be wondering what she thinks of a new performer taking over the role of her titular character. Fortunately, it sounds like she's embracing it as a chance for even greater cultural representation.
"It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest," the actor told TheWrap. "I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders." Cravalho added that as a Pacific Islander, it is important that her culture's stories are depicted in projects like the "Moana" remake.
Auli'i Cravalho is content to be involved as a producer on Moana
Though Auli'i Cravalho's part in "Moana" proved to be her breakout role and is likely still her most high-profile performance, it sounds like the singer and actor has no qualms about passing the part onto someone new, especially if it gets another foot through the door.
"We are used. And I want to tell our own stories. I want to be behind the camera as much as I am in front of it," Cravalho explained. "When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers' rooms. I want to see the same thing happening with directors ... And Taika Waititi talks about this as well; I wanna see showrunners who are also of indigenous descent telling their own stories."
While Cravalho won't be starring in the live-action "Moana" remake, as she alluded to above, she is still a part of the project. As a producer, the performer can still have a part in shaping the "Moana" remake while handing the star-making role off to another actor. "And if it has to start with me – I'm 23, but if it starts with me, so be it," Cravalho said. "I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana."