Why Auli'i Cravalho Isn't Playing Moana In Disney's Live-Action Movie

Over the last couple of decades, Disney has made some of its most pop-culturally relevant films ever. These efforts have also grown more diverse during this time period, with movies like "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon," and "Moana" offering different entry points for people of all cultures to learn and grow.

Of course, this element is very close to the hearts of the latter film's stars, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. However, since Cravalho won't be returning as an actor for the film's upcoming live-action remake of "Moana," fans might be wondering what she thinks of a new performer taking over the role of her titular character. Fortunately, it sounds like she's embracing it as a chance for even greater cultural representation.

"It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest," the actor told TheWrap. "I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders." Cravalho added that as a Pacific Islander, it is important that her culture's stories are depicted in projects like the "Moana" remake.