Avatar: Fire And Ash Moments That Upset Fans

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

It might be a popular crowd-pleaserat the box office, but "Avatar: Fire and Ash" still managed to upset some fans of the franchise. Want to know what got their dander up? Click our video above and get the lowdown on everything that stirred up the movie series' loyal viewers.

The film is loaded with Sully family conflict and angst, and there's plenty of heartache to pass around. They're all still trying to recover from the death of Neteyam, and that fact has affected everyone in different ways. Jake (Sam Worthington) has become distant from his clan and takes out the brunt of his anger on his second-oldest child, Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), whom he finds to be irresponsible and immature. Lo'ak has difficulty grappling with the sudden strain of leading his siblings and nearly cracks under the pressure. Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) rejects her adopted son, Spider (Jack Champion), because of his status as a human. Jake and Neytiri nearly kill Spider, before they realize they cannot do it, and that he belongs to their tribe. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the film's upsetting content.