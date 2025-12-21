Avatar: Fire And Ash Moments That Upset Fans
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
It might be a popular crowd-pleaserat the box office, but "Avatar: Fire and Ash" still managed to upset some fans of the franchise. Want to know what got their dander up? Click our video above and get the lowdown on everything that stirred up the movie series' loyal viewers.
The film is loaded with Sully family conflict and angst, and there's plenty of heartache to pass around. They're all still trying to recover from the death of Neteyam, and that fact has affected everyone in different ways. Jake (Sam Worthington) has become distant from his clan and takes out the brunt of his anger on his second-oldest child, Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), whom he finds to be irresponsible and immature. Lo'ak has difficulty grappling with the sudden strain of leading his siblings and nearly cracks under the pressure. Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) rejects her adopted son, Spider (Jack Champion), because of his status as a human. Jake and Neytiri nearly kill Spider, before they realize they cannot do it, and that he belongs to their tribe. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the film's upsetting content.
Violence against tulkans and Na'vi alike dismayed Fire and Ash viewers
Kurus are physical part of the Na'vi body that allow for them to make a connection with one another and back to Eywa, their goddess and the very center of all spiritual life on Pandora. That's why it's so shocking when Varang (Oona Chaplin) severs one while interrogating a captive Na'vi, leaving the audience immediately distraught by Varang's viciousness. The action is so over-the-top it makes her unsatisfying villain arc even more irritating when she simply disappears at the end of "Fire and Ash," leaving behind a cliffhanger that serves as nothing more than set-up for "Avatar 4."
Tulkans are gentle, pacifistic creatures, but the last two "Avatar" movies have not been kind to them. In "Fire and Ash," a whole bunch of them die onscreen. Payakan (Kevin Dorman) — the most prominent member of their race in the "Avatar" series of films — has an already-sad backstory that turns even more tragic in "Avatar 3." Still excised from the tulkan community, he has vowed never to sing again. The Sully kids reunite him with his voice, but when he meets the only survivor of his pod, he turns out to be just as shell-shocked from the trauma they've been through as Payakan. Want a recap of all of the audience-depressing moments that occur in "Avatar: Fire and Ash" before watching the movie? Click our video above and sob your heart out.