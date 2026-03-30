What Happened To Cameron Monaghan After Shameless?

The American remake of "Shameless" that aired on Showtime from 2011 to 2021 starred a number of child and teenage actors who went on to do great things after the show ended. One of those is Cameron Monaghan, who played the third-oldest Gallagher child, Ian. Monaghan was 17 when "Shameless" started and 27 by the time it was over — the perfect age at which to distance himself from Ian and forge his own way as an adult actor.

In fact, Monaghan had already carved out a non-"Shameless" breakout role for himself concurrent with his time on that show. He played the dual role of brothers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on "Gotham," who served as the show's version of Joker. We even once made the case that "Gotham's" Joker is the best, some of which is for story and lore reasons, but much of which is due to Monaghan's unsettling portrayal.

But what has Monaghan been up to since the ending of "Shameless" and "Gotham?" Quite a bit, actually, with the actor already adding a few other massive franchises to his portfolio as well as beefing up his experience with smaller, more character-driven work.