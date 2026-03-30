10 Classic '90s Sci-Fi Movies That Are Even Better Now

"The Matrix" is one of those movies that marks a clear before and after in the history of cinema. From the slow-motion martial arts sequences and ballistic gunfights to the heavy leather, green cyber aesthetic, it all combined to form a very specific look and feel that certain segments of science fiction still try recapturing today.

That lasting influence is part of why it has aged so gracefully, but it isn't the only reason. In a decade full of special effects doomed to wither in hindsight, "The Matrix" doesn't look that dated, thanks to its hyper-stylized approach and cybernetic world that is canonically stuck in the '90s. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving are all spectacular, delivering something between Shakespeare and high-concept anime from which the Wachowskis took such overt inspiration.

Then there's the whole transhumanist aspect. Neither Lilly nor Lana Wachowski had transitioned publicly when the film came out, but in more recent years, they've discussed "The Matrix" as explicit transgender allegory, as well as it being a larger look at identity and perception in the modern and post-modern age. "That was the original intention," Lily Wachowski said in a 2020 BBC interview, "but the world wasn't quite ready." At the end of the day, there's never a bad time to rewatch "The Matrix."