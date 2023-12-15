Star Wars: What 'The Phantom Menace' Title Really Means

The subtitles of Star Wars movies are usually pretty easy to decipher. "Episode V" has "The Empire Strikes Back" because the Empire gains an upper hand over the heroes. "Episode VII" has "The Force Awakens" because a new Force user is found in Rey (Daisy Ridley). But all these years later, "The Phantom Menace" continues to elude some people.

The first part of the equation is what the "Phantom Menace" title means. "Menace" refers to the antagonists and their machinations. "Phantom" suggests they're in the shadows, which is appropriate, given how even though the heroes win the Battle of Naboo, the main threat is still out there. The next step is determining who the phantom menace is.

Director George Lucas cast light on this in 1999 to Vanity Fair, "The phantom menace is a character named Darth Sidious, who is the last of the Sith." In the film, Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who becomes the Emperor, is still a senator and believed to be on the side of justice. However, he's the one ultimately pulling the strings as Darth Sidious and will be responsible for the Empire's rise and Anakin's fall later in the series. Interestingly, Lucas says in the same interview Darth Maul (Ray Park) could also be the titular menace. He's much more of a main threat, battling the Jedi and killing Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).