'90s Sci-Fi Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
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Think of the '90s. What's the first thing that comes to mind? It's probably Los del Rio's "Macarena," because everybody still knows those darn moves like the back of their hand. However, the second thought that should arrive is the stellar selection of sci-fi shows of the decade. It isn't outrageous to say this, but TV was loaded back then, and boredom was a choice.
"Star Trek" continued to take viewers to new frontiers with two humdinger entries in the franchise, while the likes of "Futurama" and "3rd Rock from the Sun" figured out how to delicately balance comedy and sci-fi to sensational and side-splitting effect. That isn't all, though, as there were many other series keeping everybody glued to their sets and eagerly anticipating the next episode.
So, in celebration of '90s sci-fi shows, let's head back to the past and check out the series that everyone needs to watch at least once in their lives — and hey, if you manage to watch them even more times, more power to you. But do you know what the best part about all this is? Unlike in the '90s, you don't need to fight over the remote or set the VCR anymore, since many of these shows are available to stream or buy on DVD or digital right now.
The X-Files
- Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick
- Showrunner: Chris Carter
- Rating: TV-14
- Tomatometer: 74%
- Popcornmeter: 85%
- Where to watch: Hulu
The truth is out there ... and it's in "The X-Files." Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively, the long-running show centers on the two FBI agents who explore and solve paranormal cases. The series grips the audience with the allure of mystery and secrecy, but the chemistry between the leads is what keeps everyone coming back for more, as the partners bicker about the existence of extraterrestrials and supernatural forces. Mulder is the believer, while Scully is the skeptic here.
The original run of "The X-Files" aired from 1993 to 2002, fitting beautifully into an era obsessed with all things alien and paranormal. This is the time when movies like "Independence Day" and "Mars Attacks!" proved to be immensely popular among viewers, so "The X-Files" hits the same sweet spot of relevance. There's an overarching arc — or narrative mystery — hanging over the series, but even the individual episodes turn out to be entertaining by themselves for those who may not have the stamina to sit through many seasons. That said, this is one TV show you shouldn't watch alone if you're easily creeped out.
As testament to the show's popularity, "The X-Files" returned for Seasons 10 and 11 in 2016 and 2018. Once again, it confirmed what everybody already knew: Mulder and Scully are icons of the sci-fi genre.
3rd Rock from the Sun
- Cast: John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Showrunners: Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner
- Rating: TV-PG
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 78%
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Everybody worries about an alien invasion, but what if the aliens successfully integrate themselves into human society? Would we even know it? That's the premise of the sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun," as it follows four extraterrestrials — Dick (John Lithgow), Sally (Kristen Johnston), Harry (French Stewart), and Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) — who pose as the Solomon family to learn more about Earth and its people.
It's hilarious to watch the Solomons interact with the world around them. Most times, they're fish out of water as they try to understand Earth's customs and behaviors and report back their findings to their leader, the Big Giant Head (played by William Shatner). At its core, though, "3rd Rock from the Sun" is about finding a place where you belong, as the Solomons develop a soft spot for humanity and all its perfect imperfections.
The show aired for six seasons between 1996 and 2001, tickling the funny bones of audiences around the globe and serving as Gordon-Levitt's breakout role. "3rd Rock from the Sun" also turned into an Emmy Award-winning series, as both Lithgow and Johnston cleaned up in their respective categories several times. It's the kind of sitcom that never gets old, with more than a few people calling it one of the best '90s TV shows that deserves a reboot.
Stargate SG-1
- Cast: Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping
- Showrunners: Brad Wright, Jonathan Glassner
- Rating: TV-PG
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 90%
- Where to watch: Netflix
Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" didn't exactly light the world on fire when it was released in 1994. However, it built a solid fanbase that wanted to find out more about this world, its characters, and where else this story could go. In 1997, the sci-fi adventure continued in "Stargate SG-1," which takes place after the events of the film. In the TV show, Richard Dean Anderson takes over from Kurt Russell as Jack O'Neill, while Michael Shanks replaces James Spader as Daniel Jackson.
The show sees O'Neill and his team, known as SG-1, venture through the Stargate portal to explore other alien planets to find out more about them and to see how they can help Earth. Along the way, they meet different friends and foes who add to the drama and appeal of the series as it expands the "Stargate" timeline.
"Stargate SG-1" ran for 10 seasons between 1997 and 2007, resulting in various offshoots and spin-offs. Dare it be said, this show might have been more crucial to the franchise's longevity and success than the original 1994 film, as fans and critics praised the sprawling storyline and development of the characters. Also, the series gets better as it progresses and finds its footing, unleashing an all-time sci-fi classic that shouldn't be slept on.
Futurama
- Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio
- Showrunners: Matt Groening, David X. Cohen
- Rating: TV-14
- Tomatometer: 89%
- Popcornmeter: 86%
- Where to watch: Hulu
Cartoonist Matt Groening struck gold with "The Simpsons," but could he do it again with "Futurama?" The fact you're reading this confirms that he did. In 1999, Groening unleashed "Futurama" on the world. This animated sci-fi comedy sees Philip J. Fry (voiced by Billy West) fall into a cryogenic chamber on New Year's Eve 1999. For 1,000 years, Fry stays frozen until he awakens in a new world that he doesn't recognize or understand. The show follows the former pizza delivery boy as he works for Planet Express and embarks on all kinds of madcap adventures with pals like the one-eyed Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal) and robot Bender (John DiMaggio).
"Futurama" knows how to combine the futurism of sci-fi, a witty sense of humor, and more pop culture references than viewers could ever pick up on into a highly watchable (and rewatchable) series. For some, they consider this show better than "The Simpsons." It's open to debate, but let's be real here for a second: "Futurama" has had better overall seasons than Springfield's favorite family.
The original run of "Futurama" ran from 1999 to 2003 before it was canceled. It returned in 2008 and ran until 2013. Then, in 2023, it returned once again. At this rate, this show will never go away, always finding its way back — and hey, no complaints about that.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Cast: Avery Brooks, Rene Auberjonois, Alexander Siddig
- Showrunners: Rick Berman, Michael Piller
- Rating: TV-PG
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Popcornmeter: 89%
- Where to watch: Paramount Plus
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" boosted the appeal of the franchise in the '80s, so it's unsurprising that there was a temptation to introduce more shows in the '90s. In 1993, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" stepped forth to lead the franchise in the new decade.
This series proves to be slightly different from what came before. The story centers on the Starfleet crew situated at the Deep Space Nine station. Led by Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), the team discovers it's positioned close to an important wormhole used for space travel and attracting a lot of attention. Sisko and his crew must guard this place while also dealing with all kinds of other threats and instabilities around them.
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is often underappreciated since it coincided with "The Next Generation," but many Trekkies view it as the best "Star Trek" series of all time. It's tough to argue this, as this show boldly went where its predecessors hadn't before, exploring more mature and thought-provoking themes and introducing multilayered characters that everybody still talks about today. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" received nine seasons from 1993 to 1999, so there are more than enough episodes to savor and get to know why Sisko and his crew are as beloved as they are in this long-standing franchise.
Men in Black: The Series
- Cast: Keith Diamond, Ed O'Ross, Charles Napier
- Showrunners: Duane Capizzi, Jeff Kline, Richard Raynis
- Rating: TV-Y7
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 82%
- Where to watch: The Roku Channel
Here come the Men in Black! They won't let you remember ... unless you close your eyes to the neuralyzer, of course. In 1997, "Men in Black," starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agents J and K, turned into a box office sensation. Fans didn't need to wait too long to see more of the brash pair, as the animated series aired later that same year.
Airing for four seasons between 1997 and 2001, "Men in Black: The Series" tweaks the ending of the first film so that Agent K doesn't retire. Instead, he and J continue to partner up and tackle all types of alien cases and tomfoolery together. Smith and Jones don't return to voice their characters here, so they're replaced by Keith Diamond and Ed O'Ross/Gregg Berger as J and K, respectively.
For those who enjoy the rookie-mentor dynamic between J and K of the first film, "Men in Black: The Series" offers more of the same in this regard, while also exploring their pasts and expanding the lore further than the films. Like other animated series based on popular movies, this show often weaves in and out of canon, sometimes borrowing from the movies but also being unafraid of sliding into its own lane to create a new "Men in Black" timeline.
Lexx
- Cast: Eva Habermann, Brian Downey, Michael McManus
- Showrunners: Lex Gigeroff, Jeffrey Hirschfield, Paul Donovan
- Rating: TV-14
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 90%
- Where to watch: The Roku Channel
Not every sci-fi series needs to be too deep or take itself seriously. Take "Lexx" for instance. It mishmashes a bunch of genres together to tell a wacky, weird story that's a delight for those who are in on the joke and are prepared to go along with it. The show follows a motley crew — Zev Bellringer (Eva Habermann), Stanley Tweedle (Brian Downey), Kai (Michael McManus), and the robot head 790 (Jeffrey Hirschfield) — aboard the spaceship known as Lexx as they visit various planets and travel across universes.
A lot happens in "Lexx," and the timeline spans thousands of years, so this is one of those shows where any explanation fails to do the plot complete justice. What's important to note is that the series refuses to conform to a singular tone and isn't afraid of venturing into parody. It's a tongue-in-cheek commentary about the super-seriousness of many of its contemporaries, but it's never done in a way to be outright disrespectful.
From 1997 to 2002, "Lexx" ran for four seasons. Halfway through the show, there's a switch-up in the cast as Habermann departs the series, while Xenia Seeberg joins as Zev's clone (but with a different physical appearance), Xev Bellringer. Not a lot of people remember "Lexx," but it's an underrated and imaginative sci-fi series that everyone should watch at least once.
Total Recall 2070
Cast: Michael Easton, Karl Pruner, Cynthia Preston
Showrunner: Art Monterastelli
Rating: TV-14
Tomatometer: 33%
Popcornmeter: 86%
Where to watch: Amazon
The title "Total Recall 2070" should give away which Philip K. Dick story it's based on, but there's a twist here. This sci-fi series takes inspiration from both "Total Recall" and "Blade Runner" to create an altogether original story. Here, detective David Hume (Michael Easton) receives an android partner in Ian Farve (Karl Pruner). Part cyberpunk, part noir, "Total Recall 2070" sees Hume and Farve explore different crimes that take them from solving murders to sniffing around black-market memory implants.
Fans of Dick's work will notice how "Total Recall 2070" follows the same type of themes and principles. While it might annoy the purists who would rather see a direct adaptation of one of the author's tales rather than an inspired-by story, this show turns out to be surprisingly deeper and more entertaining than most people give it credit for. If anything, it demonstrated how TV in the '90s was bolder than ever, daring to try something new rather than rehashing the same ideas over and over again.
"Total Recall 2070" only aired for one season in 1999, which is a shame because the buddy dynamic between Hume and Farve had only started to click by the end. Hume may not trust Farve at first, but he warms up to his partner as the series progresses and their synergy proves electric.
Babylon 5
- Cast: Michael O'Hare, Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian
- Showrunner: J. Michael Straczynski
- Rating: TV-PG
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 92%
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in the 23rd century, "Babylon 5" doesn't shy away from the million-dollar question: Can't we all just get along? In this show, humans and other aliens are situated on a space station where they attempt to maintain and build diplomatic relations among each other — and yeah, it doesn't always go as smoothly as expected. There's an unflinching overarching arc that carries throughout the episodes, as the characters develop and change along with the social commentary covering topics such as war and corruption.
What's most impressive about this series is that creator J. Michael Straczynski didn't just wing it; he had a narrative plan for five years and stuck to it for five seasons. In other words, "Babylon 5" isn't one of those shows limping along to the finish line, because everything was mapped out from the start.
Airing from 1993 to 1998, "Babylon 5" established itself as something fresh for the sci-fi genre on TV at the time. Unlike other shows of the era, this wasn't about monsters of the week or attempting to run until the end of time. To this day, "Babylon 5" still stands out as a well-written and easy-to-follow series that delivers both drama and sci-fi elements. Hands down, it's one of the best sci-fi shows of the '90s.
Star Trek: Voyager
Cast: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson
Showrunners: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor
Rating: TV-PG
Tomatometer: 77%
Popcornmeter: 81%
Where to watch: Paramount Plus
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" wasn't the only new entry in the franchise in the '90s, as "Star Trek: Voyager" also arrived in the same decade. The show ran for seven seasons between 1995 and 2001, becoming another important and revered instalment in the overall "Star Trek" storyline.
In this series, the Starfleet crew aboard the USS Voyager chase after the Maquis; however, they are left stranded halfway across the galaxy. It's up to Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and her crew to find their way back home — in one piece, preferably.
"Star Trek: Voyager" turned out to be a pioneering show — not just for "Star Trek" but also sci-fi as a whole. There's more of a gender balance on display, while the addition of Kathryn Janeway as the first on-screen female captain marks a pivotal point in the franchise. In addition to this, the series hits all the marks that Trekkies expect from a series bearing the famous name, while the new characters introduced leave a positive and lasting impression on the "Star Trek" universe.