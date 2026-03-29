'90s Sci-Fi Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

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Think of the '90s. What's the first thing that comes to mind? It's probably Los del Rio's "Macarena," because everybody still knows those darn moves like the back of their hand. However, the second thought that should arrive is the stellar selection of sci-fi shows of the decade. It isn't outrageous to say this, but TV was loaded back then, and boredom was a choice.

"Star Trek" continued to take viewers to new frontiers with two humdinger entries in the franchise, while the likes of "Futurama" and "3rd Rock from the Sun" figured out how to delicately balance comedy and sci-fi to sensational and side-splitting effect. That isn't all, though, as there were many other series keeping everybody glued to their sets and eagerly anticipating the next episode.

So, in celebration of '90s sci-fi shows, let's head back to the past and check out the series that everyone needs to watch at least once in their lives — and hey, if you manage to watch them even more times, more power to you. But do you know what the best part about all this is? Unlike in the '90s, you don't need to fight over the remote or set the VCR anymore, since many of these shows are available to stream or buy on DVD or digital right now.