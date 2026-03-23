The 2015 Sci-Fi Movie You Need To Watch After Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

"The Martian" laid the foundation for "Project Hail Mary" to become a success. Both films are adored by critics and audiences alike: On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Martian" has 91% on both the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, while "Project Hail Mary" holds a 95% critical approval rating and a 96% audience score at the time of this writing. While both novels are great, this is arguably a case of sci-fi movies being better than the books they're based on, and a lot of that comes down to Drew Goddard.

Goddard had form when it came to adapting books into big films, having penned the script for "World War Z." He's become known as a highly capable and reliable writer, working on everything from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Lost" to Netflix's "Daredevil" series, which he created. For Andy Weir, Goddard was the only choice to adapt his story, so he and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller asked for him specifically. "He did such a good job on 'The Martian,' and so we wanted Drew so much that we put the whole project on hold for about six months, because he was booked up with other things," Weir told IGN.

While there are some things in "Project Hail Mary" that are different from the book, it's ultimately a pretty faithful adaptation, never straying too far from the source material. When Weir and Goddard sat down for a joint interview with Collider, the latter revealed that his work on "The Martian" helped him a lot when it came to adapting "Project Hail Mary." Goddard said: "I think the biggest lesson from 'The Martian' was we learned from the audience you don't need to dumb it down. In fact, the audience likes it when you speak up to them, when you assume they're smart enough to figure it out."