5 Sci-Fi Movies Better Than The Books They're Based On

"The book is always better than the movie." Yes, that's the general rule of thumb, but it isn't always true. In the sci-fi genre, there have been notable examples in which the film enhances or surpasses the novel. Now, before someone cries heresy or clickbait, this isn't to say that the book is bad to begin with. If something gets optioned for a movie adaptation, chances are that it's pretty good, since the story obviously connected with a wider audience and attracted attention from Hollywood.

Having said that, certain filmmakers have the ability to infuse their own style and flavor into an adaptation, taking the base narrative and improving upon it in several ways. In rare instances, authors even acknowledge it, such as when "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir said that he thought the 2026 film improved upon the source material through the characterization of Ryland Grace. Considering how Ryan Gosling's "Project Hail Mary" left critics stunned, Weir told no lies (though the book is still better in this case).

So let's take a look at the sci-fi movies that are better than the books they're based on. Again, this is no shade toward the source material — it's all love here.