5 Sci-Fi Movies Better Than The Books They're Based On
"The book is always better than the movie." Yes, that's the general rule of thumb, but it isn't always true. In the sci-fi genre, there have been notable examples in which the film enhances or surpasses the novel. Now, before someone cries heresy or clickbait, this isn't to say that the book is bad to begin with. If something gets optioned for a movie adaptation, chances are that it's pretty good, since the story obviously connected with a wider audience and attracted attention from Hollywood.
Having said that, certain filmmakers have the ability to infuse their own style and flavor into an adaptation, taking the base narrative and improving upon it in several ways. In rare instances, authors even acknowledge it, such as when "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir said that he thought the 2026 film improved upon the source material through the characterization of Ryland Grace. Considering how Ryan Gosling's "Project Hail Mary" left critics stunned, Weir told no lies (though the book is still better in this case).
So let's take a look at the sci-fi movies that are better than the books they're based on. Again, this is no shade toward the source material — it's all love here.
Jurassic Park
Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" ponders whether it might be possible to bring dinosaurs back to life in modern times via cloning. The 1990 novel features a lot of scientific explanations and theories that sound plausible enough to the everyday person who might not be a scientist. Ultimately, though, the book — like the movie — proves that pairing dinosaurs and humans in a theme park is a terrible idea.
What Steven Spielberg does exceptionally well in his 1993 adaptation of the book is find a balance between the science and imagination of the story. He captures the awe and majesty of these creatures, spending more time on this aspect and demonstrating why someone would even dream of attempting to revive them. The filmmaker also achieves this by tweaking the characterization of Jurassic Park's creator, John Hammond. In the book, Hammond is a typical greedy CEO, who only does what he does for pure profit and selfish gain. In the film, Hammond (Richard Attenborough) harbors a deep passion for the creatures and believes he can achieve harmony between humans and dinosaurs.
Spielberg also cuts a lot of scenes from the book to tell a tighter and more focused story, with various threads being left for subsequent films. Considering that "Jurassic Park" is still one of the biggest blockbusters of all time and a technical marvel, it's safe to say that Spielberg knew what he was doing with this adaptation.
The Martian
Author Andy Weir knows a thing or two about science fiction, and his 2011 novel, "The Martian," still stands out as a book that captures every astronaut's greatest fear: being left stranded in space. In this case, it's Mark Watney, who ends up on Mars and needs to survive as his NASA colleagues attempt to bring him back home.
The 2015 adaptation of "The Martian," starring Matt Damon as Watney, was written by Drew Goddard and directed by Ridley Scott. That should already tell you everything there is to know about this movie, because it has serious heavy hitters behind it. Goddard is renowned as a masterful storyteller, while Scott is a legend of the sci-fi genre. Also, who wouldn't want the director behind "Alien" tackling a movie about surviving in space?
What the film version of "The Martian" does well is to tighten up the narrative, removing most of Watney's monologuing and Weir's overly elaborate scientific exposition. This connects the audience to what's happening in front of them, showing more than telling, which makes the story that much stronger overall. Plus it helps that Damon does a lot of the heavy lifting through his acting rather than have to explain to the audience what he feels.
Blade Runner
Philip K. Dick's name is revered in sci-fi circles, while his 1968 novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" remains seminal reading for genre fans. But most people know this story through the 1982 film version, "Blade Runner," directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford. There are different editions and cuts of the movie, but that's another story worthy of its own feature.
"Blade Runner" takes more inspiration from the core themes of "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" — specifically in terms of what it means to be human — instead of attempting a straight-up adaptation. While there's still the narrative aspect of Rick Deckard (Ford) needing to "retire" androids, the characterizations and order of events differ from book to film.
Scott's visual language for "Blade Runner" proves to be its biggest strength, as it's influenced the whole cyberpunk genre and decades of sci-fi movies. In addition to this, Scott masterfully creates an ominous mood in the film that's lacking in the novel — although there are fans who argue that the book is better than the film at building the world of Rick Deckard and the androids.
Ready Player One
Whether it's the book or movie, "Ready Player One" acts as a love letter to pop culture. Yes, it asks the pertinent question of whether too much escapism and technology is good for someone, but it's a non-stop thrill ride through a virtual reality world as Wade Watts navigates the OASIS to find its creator's Easter egg.
Ernest Cline's 2011 book dedicates time to setting up the real world and showcasing why Wade tries to escape as much as he does. In the 2018 Steven Spielberg movie adaptation, these sections are condensed, as the filmmaker lasers in on the challenges within the OASIS. Speaking of which, these are also tweaked in the movie, as Spielberg utilizes other franchises (likely due to licensing rights) and adjusts accordingly.
The "Ready Player One" book often geeks out over its pop culture references to the detriment of the story. Much like he did with "Jurassic Park," Spielberg knows how to cut out the fluff and get to the meat of the matter while still keeping the story's essence intact. By doing so, he allows Wade/Parzival (Tye Sheridan) to meet Samantha Cook/Art3mis (Olivia Cooke) quicker, helping to establish and build this important relationship. It's worth noting that Cline co-wrote the script for the movie with Zak Penn, so he also deserves credit for any improvements and changes to the overall story.
The Running Man (1987)
Stephen King published "The Running Man" under the alias of Richard Bachman in 1982. It's a different kind of book to the nightmarish horror that King often produces, but it still manages to deliver both a stinging social commentary about classism and a devastating ending.
Paul Michael Glaser's 1987 film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and considered one of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations, might not have the deftness and nuance of King's writing, but it makes up for it with all-out action and the lead actor's charisma. A key difference from the book is that Ben Richards (Schwarzenegger) feels like a formidable protagonist. As a viewer, you can't wait for him to get back at the people who forced him into this futuristic Hunger Games-like competition.
"The Running Man" movie also doesn't stick to the ending from the book. Instead, it gives the hero his moment, which is the right choice for the Schwarzenegger movie. The film is colorful and action-oriented, so concluding on a dour note would be jarring. The fact that the 2025 version also adds a little extra to the finale demonstrates that Hollywood is still not ready for King's much darker climax.