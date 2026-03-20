5 Sci-Fi Movies Like Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

Obviously, if you like "Project Hail Mary," you should watch the first adaptation of bestselling writer Andy Weir's work: 2015's "The Martian." Ridley Scott helmed this particular movie, but Drew Goddard also wrote the script, so hey — there's even more connective tissue! Like Ryan Gosling's Dr. Ryland Grace, Matt Damon's Mark Watney ends up in the wilderness of space, but the way everything unfolds is pretty different. During a mission to Mars, a crew on board a ship called the Ares III encounters a dust storm in their vehicle traversing the hostile planet, and Mark, hit by debris during the accident, is presumed dead by the rest of the crew. They move on, and Mark is left to survive on his own.

Just as Ryland wakes up on the titular Hail Mary with no idea how he got there and aware that he's fully alone, Mark is stuck by himself as, incredibly, the Ares III crew goes back to Earth without him. From there, he does his best to survive in the habitat they left behind, eventually figuring out how to grow crops (he happens to be a trained botanist, which helps). The crew, seeing movement on satellite images, realize that Mark is alive, and everyone tries to figure out how to get him home. Like "Project Hail Mary," "The Martian" is a stunning story of survival ... based on one of Weir's beloved books.