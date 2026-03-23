All 6 Stephen King Movies And TV Shows Of 2025, Ranked

Stephen King is the maestro of the macabre, the top dog of terror. Many of his books have been turned into hit films, and when ranking the best Stephen King movies of all time, you really can't go wrong with classics like "The Shining" and "Carrie" in the mix.

King fans were treated particularly well in 2025, as there wasn't just one King adaptation landing in theaters: There were four films and two seasons of television that showed off the author's range. And what's even more impressive is that these projects run the full King gamut. You have classic horror tales ("It: Welcome to Derry"), surprisingly optimistic stories ("The Life of Chuck"), and two dystopian futures that feel especially prescient in this day and age ("The Running Man" and "The Long Walk").

But not all King adaptations are created equal. Before you decide what to put on next, check out our ranking of every Stephen King 2025 movie and TV show from worst to best. Some of these may go down as classics, while others King himself may prefer to forget about.