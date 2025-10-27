We Need To Talk About That IT Opening Scene

Contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry"

The latest chapter in the saga of Pennywise the Dancing Clown arrives in "It: Welcome to Derry." Our coulrophobia is on red alert, especially after that horrifying opening sequence — watch the video above to find out more about one of TV's most shocking scenes of the year.

Set in 1962, this newest installment aims to provide more backstory to tell the entire "It" story, especially the parts that fans may still have questions about. Filmmaker Andy Muschietti explained to Entertainment Weekly how the seeds for "It: Welcome to Derry" were planted when he directed the "It" movies. He had tried to figure out a way how he could incorporate the interludes from the Stephen King novel where Mike Hanlon follows the history of Pennywise in Derry, but realized it would be too much to include in the movies. Eventually, he pitched a prequel show to HBO.

"It's all pieces of a puzzle," Muschietti said. "I thought it would be a great idea to grab all those pieces and build the puzzle in front of an audience and engage them in a story that eventually would give more substance to what the movies are."