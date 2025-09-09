Stephen King Had One Brutal Condition For The Long Walk Movie

There have been plenty of moments in Stephen King adaptations that went too far. The prolific horror author has had dozens of novels and short stories turned into films, so it makes sense that some directors would take things to the next level. In the case of "The Long Walk," however, King himself had one brutal condition for his novel being made into a movie: he wanted director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter J.T. Mollner to refuse to hold anything back.

Written by King while he was in college and initially published in 1979 under his pseudonym, Richard Bachman, "The Long Walk" envisions a dystopian future where young men compete in a grueling contest in which they must walk at least four miles an hour until only one remains alive. An extravagant reward awaits the winner, but everyone else meets certain death at the hands of the police who follow their journey.

Turning "The Long Walk" into a film, then, meant showing the on-screen deaths of a whole lot of teenagers. King couldn't conceive of a screen adaptation that skimped on the violence, telling The Times of London, "If you look at these superhero movies, you'll see ... some supervillain who's destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood." He didn't want his brutal story — an allegory for young men being fed to the war machine that was Vietnam — to suffer the same fate. "I said, if you're not going to show it, don't bother," King recalled. "And so they made a pretty brutal movie."