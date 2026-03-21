5 Best Movies Like Alan Ritchson's War Machine

The latest smash hit Netflix original is "War Machine," not to be confused with the the 2017 Brad Pitt film of the same name or the solo Marvel Cinematic Universe outing starring Don Cheadle that will probably never happen. This "War Machine" stars Alan Ritchson as an Army staff sergeant known only by the codename "81." He leads an entire squad of numerically-named soldiers as their tryouts to join the Army Rangers are interrupted by a global invasion from extraterrestrial robotic beings.

Though we likely won't see a "Jack Reacher" movie with Ritchson despite him starring in the character's popular Prime Video series, his film career will be just fine as long as he keeps making movies like "War Machine." It won over critics who are usually cynical about these kinds of flicks, with the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus hailing it for "providing Alan Ritchson an ideal vehicle to flex his brawny charisma" and saying that, despite its fairly one-note characters, the movie "soldiers on to deliver an awesome dose of action spectacle."

Drawing comparisons to action classic "Predator" as well as other films of its era, "War Machine" excels by being a tribute to the golden era of popcorn action films combined with the added benefit of modern special effects and polish. These five recommendations share that basic criteria, but will each also appeal to "War Machine" fans for their own specific reasons.