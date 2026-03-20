5 Best Chuck Norris Movies Of All Time, Ranked
On March 20, 2026, news broke that action film icon Chuck Norris had died at 86. While it can be argued that the title character on the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger" had become the actor's signature role, Norris originally became a star through his films. There is also a crucial third prong to Norris's fame, particularly to the internet generation: "Chuck Norris facts," intentionally hyperbolic statements about his strength and toughness that made the rounds online beginning in the mid-2000s.
But at the end of the day, Norris's film output will always be where he left the greatest mark on the world. Showcasing either his martial arts talents, his skill at gunplay, or a combination of the two, Norris was one of the defining figures in the golden era of action movies that ran from the mid-'70s to the early '90s. He stood out from his peers by bringing a quiet stoicism to his performances that an Arnold Schwarzenegger or a Sylvester Stallone wasn't interested in. Norris also wasn't just a Hollywood martial artist — he spent years participating in and winning real martial arts tournaments before he even started acting, and was the first inductee into the Black Belt Hall of Fame.
Below are Norris's five best films, the ones that do the best job at showcasing his formidable screen presence during both action set pieces and dramatic moments. We didn't include cameos like the ones in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "The Expendables 2," as fun as both of those were.
5. Lone Wolf McQuade
Though it wasn't his first non-martial arts movie, it's easy to consider 1983's "Lone Wolf McQuade" as the Chuck Norris vehicle that helped to establish him as someone who could do more than just be a kung fu guy. Playing Ranger Jim "J.J." McQuade — the "Lone Wolf" part of the title is because the character prefers to work alone and also has a pet wolf — Norris delivers a performance that is closer to that of the quiet cowboys of old Westerns than of the big action stars of the day. David Carradine's dangerous crime boss Rawley Wilkes proves to be one of Norris's most memorable foes, helping to cement "Lone Wolf McQuade" as a fantastic showcase for both actors.
In fact, Norris was so fond of the movie and the character that he intended to make a "Lone Wolf McQuade" TV series a decade later. At least, that was the plan until he was unable to secure the rights. So he made some tweaks, J.J. McQuade became Cordell Walker, and it instead became spiritual successor "Walker, Texas Ranger" for eight seasons on CBS. Lest there be any doubt as to just how committed he was to the show's creative vision, he even sang the theme song himself.
4. Missing in Action
If you were an action star in the '80s, it was a requirement that you make a movie where you go to the jungle and fire a bunch of ridiculously large machine guns. For Chuck Norris, that movie was 1984's "Missing in Action." It was a massive success, Norris's highest grossing movie up to that point — and not counting cameos, it remains his most successful movie ever at the box office. Indeed, it was with "Missing in Action" that Chuck Norris the superstar had arrived.
After successfully surviving a torturous stint in a Vietnamese POW camp, Colonel James Braddock (Norris) is sent back into the jungles of Vietnam to rescue American soldiers who remain captured there. What follows is a glorious '80s action flick where Norris proves just as capable at stalking and blasting enemies in jungles as any of his peers.
Given the movie's success and popularity, "Missing in Action" would be the first of Norris's movies to turn into a franchise — but don't bother with prequel "Missing in Action 2: The Beginning" or sequel "Braddock: Missing in Action III." The trilogy was one of severely diminishing returns, both creatively and financially.
3. The Way of the Dragon
We spent a lot of time deliberating on whether to include "The Way of the Dragon" — initially released as "Return of the Dragon" in its American theatrical run — on this list. After all, we declared "The Expendables 2" ineligible, and Norris has a similar amount of screen time in both films. However, the crucial difference is that Norris's character in "The Way of the Dragon" is the movie's main antagonist, and the actor is part of the final fight scene with Bruce Lee. So for those reasons, we feel his role is more than just a cameo here.
"The Way of the Dragon", which is also one of the best Bruce Lee movies, is actually Norris's official screen debut. And what a debut, as he proves that he is able to hold his own as a believable final foe for Lee to take on in the film's climactic one-on-one match. Had the martial arts genre not taken such a huge hit in popularity after Lee's death, Norris very well might have kept on making movies like this and been an entirely different kind of action star in the '80s and beyond.
But as it stands, Norris is one of the few who ever got to not only share the screen with Lee, but have a dedicated battle with him, something he surely always treasured. We certainly do.
2. The Delta Force
"Missing in Action" isn't the only Chuck Norris trilogy. "The Delta Force," Norris' over-the-top action film that is inspired by real life events, also spawned two sequels — though Norris didn't participate in the third installment, "Delta Force 3: The Killing Game." Instead, his son Mike joined the cast in order to keep the Norris family name involved in the franchise, though he played an entirely different character.
As for the original "The Delta Force," it sees Norris doubling down on his "Missing in Action" success by making another movie about a soldier being drawn back into action to take down an army of bad guys in exotic locales. This time, the ensemble includes some big names from the previous generation of action movie stars, including Lee Marvin, Robert Vaughn, and George Kennedy.
While critics weren't big fans — which wasn't uncommon for Norris's films, which were always more crowd-pleasers than critical darlings — Roger Ebert gave "The Delta Force" a fairly glowing three-star review. He called it "a well-made action film" and said the movie "is taut and exciting and well-tuned to the personalities of Marvin and Norris."
1. Code of Silence
As noted above, Norris rarely endeared himself to critics. To be fair, that wasn't uncommon for action films of the '80s and the people who starred in them. But there was one movie that starred Norris as the lead which managed a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, and that's the 1985 action thriller "Code of Silence."
What was so different about "Code of Silence" that it actually won critics over? It not only brings the high-quality action that Norris excelled at, but it also let him play an actual three-dimensional character — and he's good at it. He plays Eddie Cusack, a Chicago cop who tries to take down two rival gangs while also navigating the deeply embedded corruption in his department in the process.
Norris credited "Code of Silence" with helping to prove that he was capable of being a real actor, not just one that knows how to throw kicks and blow stuff up. Had it been a bigger hit, perhaps Norris could have gotten more such opportunities. That's not what ended up happening, although maybe the majority of his fanbase is okay with that. Either way, at least "Code of Silence" exists to immortalize that fleeting moment when Norris decided to push himself as an actor — and absolutely nailed it.