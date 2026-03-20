5 Best Chuck Norris Movies Of All Time, Ranked

On March 20, 2026, news broke that action film icon Chuck Norris had died at 86. While it can be argued that the title character on the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger" had become the actor's signature role, Norris originally became a star through his films. There is also a crucial third prong to Norris's fame, particularly to the internet generation: "Chuck Norris facts," intentionally hyperbolic statements about his strength and toughness that made the rounds online beginning in the mid-2000s.

But at the end of the day, Norris's film output will always be where he left the greatest mark on the world. Showcasing either his martial arts talents, his skill at gunplay, or a combination of the two, Norris was one of the defining figures in the golden era of action movies that ran from the mid-'70s to the early '90s. He stood out from his peers by bringing a quiet stoicism to his performances that an Arnold Schwarzenegger or a Sylvester Stallone wasn't interested in. Norris also wasn't just a Hollywood martial artist — he spent years participating in and winning real martial arts tournaments before he even started acting, and was the first inductee into the Black Belt Hall of Fame.

Below are Norris's five best films, the ones that do the best job at showcasing his formidable screen presence during both action set pieces and dramatic moments. We didn't include cameos like the ones in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "The Expendables 2," as fun as both of those were.