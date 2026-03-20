Chuck Norris, Action Film Icon And Star Of Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead At 86
Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has died at age 86. According to a statement from his family that was shared via Instagram, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace." The cause of death was not confirmed in the statement, but the actor was hospitalized in Hawaii the day before his passing.
Norris was one of the foremost action stars of his generation, and an incredibly successful martial artist who obtained a number of prestigious belt ranks. Notably, Norris was the first Westerner to get an 8th-degree Black Belt in taekwondo. His impact as an athlete and constant pop culture presence was considerable, and it's possible that no one can ever replicate the magnitude of his many accomplishments.
As fans mourn the star and fondly remember his career, let's take a look at the life and legacy of Chuck Norris.
Chuck Norris was a martial arts trailblazer with a legacy to match his skills
Chuck Norris' life was a celebration of what a man can do if he truly sets his mind to it. Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma on March 10, 1940, he became interested in martial arts after joining the Air Force and getting stationed in South Korea. He proved to be a natural at taekwondo and Tang Soo Do, but his proficiency in the art of karate ultimately became his calling card.
Norris rose to notoriety in the 1960s as a successful karate trainer, and soon decided to take his skills to a competitive environment, which led to six World Middleweight Karate Championship titles. As he was cementing his place among the greatest fighters in history, Norris attracted the attention of Bruce Lee. The two became friendly, and fittingly enough, Norris' first movie role was as the deadly yet honorable antagonist Colt in 1972's "Return of the Dragon." The silver screen battle between the two martial artists is a master class that ranks among the greatest Bruce Lee fight scenes ever. It also marked the beginning of Norris' career as an esteemed action star, with movies like "The Delta Force" and "Missing in Action" on his résumé. In the 1990s, Norris found further fame as the spin-kicking titular lawman in "Walker, Texas Ranger."
Apart from his high-profile martial arts and acting careers, Norris was active in politics, and was a noted philanthropist, author, and power boat racer. He found success in virtually every avenue of life that he decided to explore, and though he is gone, his legacy will no doubt live forever.