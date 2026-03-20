Chuck Norris, Action Film Icon And Star Of Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead At 86

Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has died at age 86. According to a statement from his family that was shared via Instagram, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace." The cause of death was not confirmed in the statement, but the actor was hospitalized in Hawaii the day before his passing.

Norris was one of the foremost action stars of his generation, and an incredibly successful martial artist who obtained a number of prestigious belt ranks. Notably, Norris was the first Westerner to get an 8th-degree Black Belt in taekwondo. His impact as an athlete and constant pop culture presence was considerable, and it's possible that no one can ever replicate the magnitude of his many accomplishments.

As fans mourn the star and fondly remember his career, let's take a look at the life and legacy of Chuck Norris.