Chuck Norris' Over-The-Top '80s Action Film That Is Inspired By Real Life Events

Alongside such names as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris has earned his place as one of the defining action stars of the 1980s. The real-life blackbelt appeared in numerous films of the action variety throughout the decade, with one of his most popular being "The Delta Force" from 1986. The film sees Norris' Scott McCoy return to action by joining the late Lee Marvin's Nick Alexander to stand up to a terrorist organization that has hijacked a Boeing 707. While this may sound like a pretty standard action '80s blockbuster plot, it's not as fictitious as one might think.

"The Delta Force" is actually inspired by two real-world events. The first is the hijacking of Trans World Airlines Flight 847, which occurred in Athens, Greece, on June 14, 1987. The flight from the film departed from the same city, the same number of hijackers make it aboard, and one of three members of the United States Navy held hostage on board is shot and tossed out, to name a few of the several parallels. The other event is Operation Entebbe: a counter-terrorist hostage-rescue mission spearheaded by the Israel Defense Forces on July 4, 1976, that inspired elements of the latter portion of the film.

These real-world connections go a long way in giving "The Delta Force" a backbone to support its over-the-top '80s action. Unfortunately, the sequels it spawned received no such support.